Executive Override Or Enforcement? Legal Scrutiny Of The 2026 Petroleum Revenue Order

Article Insights

The Executive Order issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on 13th February 2026 must be examined within the constitutional framework governing petroleum resources and public revenue. Section 44(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) vests ownership and control of petroleum resources in the Government of the Federation, while Section 162(1) mandates that all revenues collected by the Government of the Federation be paid into the Federation Account, except as otherwise provided by the Constitution. Together, these provisions affirm that petroleum revenues are owned by the Federation and are to accrue to the Federation Account for distribution among the three tiers of government.

Under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, ownership of the federation's revenue remained intact; however, the statute introduced a structured fiscal regime that permitted significant deductions before remittance. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited retained 30% of profit oil and profit gas under Production Sharing, Profit Sharing and Risk Service Contracts as a management fee, an additional 30% allocation of profit oil and profit gas to the Frontier Exploration Fund and 20% of its profits for working capital and future investments pursuant to Sections 9(4) and (5) of the Act. Gas flare penalties collected under Section 104 were also paid into the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) under Section 52(7)(d) of the Act.

The cumulative effect of these statutory retentions was that the Federation effectively realised roughly 40% out of 100% of profit oil and profit gas under Production Sharing, Profit Sharing and Risk Service Contracts, with the balance absorbed through layered deductions and earmarked allocations. This fiscal architecture contributed to declining net inflows to the Federation Account and formed the practical backdrop to the Executive intervention.

The Executive Order now mandates 100% direct remittance of Royalty Oil, Tax Oil, Profit Oil, Profit Gas and all government entitlements under the relevant contracts directly to the Federation Account, suspends the 30% management fee and the 30% Frontier Exploration Fund allocation, redirects gas flare penalties from the MDGIF to the Federation Account, and establishes implementation structures to oversee compliance. In substance, the Order reiterates the constitutional principle that revenues for the federation are to be paid directly into the Federation Account.

However, the Executive Order has generated serious concerns within the NNPC Limited and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) over a potential financial squeeze, as the redirection of previously retained statutory revenues to the Federation Account may significantly weaken their financial autonomy, disrupt funding for operations, impair staff retention and technical oversight capacity, create uncertainty in production-sharing and commercial arrangements, and ultimately expose both bodies to budgetary dependence and bureaucratic constraints that could undermine regulatory efficiency, operational stability, and investor confidence in the petroleum sector. Additionally, the cessation of funding streams to the MDGIF, particularly where such funds were earmarked for environmental remediation and relief initiatives benefiting host communities of the settlors, raises serious concerns about the sustainability of community development commitments and environmental restoration efforts.

Nevertheless, the critical constitutional issue is one of due process and institutional competence. The PIA is an Act of the National Assembly enacted pursuant to Section 4 of the Constitution, and it enjoys the presumption of constitutionality until set aside or amended through recognised constitutional channels. Although Section 1(3) provides that any law inconsistent with the Constitution is void to the extent of the inconsistency, that determination is not self-executing; it falls within the exclusive province of the judiciary under Section 6. Similarly, any correction of perceived fiscal distortions within the PIA framework must proceed through legislative amendment by the National Assembly. The President's authority under Section 5(1) is confined to the execution and maintenance of existing laws; it does not extend to suspending, varying, or rendering inoperative provisions deliberately enacted by the legislature.

In this instance, given that the Executive Order suspends and redirects fiscal mechanisms expressly created under the PIA—particularly the statutory retentions and designated funds—it goes beyond mere administrative enforcement and enters the terrain of substantive statutory modification. Where an executive directive effectively displaces legislatively prescribed revenue structures without prior judicial invalidation or parliamentary amendment, it risks upsetting the constitutional balance. However, compelling the fiscal justification—especially against the backdrop of diminished net inflows to the Federation Account—the appropriate constitutional pathway would have been either legislative reform of the PIA or a judicial pronouncement on its validity. In the absence of either, the Order raises serious separation of powers concerns for bypassing the processes specifically reserved for the legislature and the courts.

