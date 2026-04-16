Mobilising Domestic Institutional Capital For Midstream Gas Infrastructure Under Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan 2026

The African continent is rapidly changing with an ever-growing population and increased economic growth through foreign direct investments. We harness the strength, knowledge, and expertise of our network of professionals to consistently deliver expertly tailored legal advice for the benefit of our clients.

Advocaat Law Practice is a full-service commercial law firm proffering the highest quality service to our clients in various sectors of the West African economy.

Article Insights

Oladotun Alokolaro’s articles from Advocaat Law Practice are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in Nigeria

with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries Advocaat Law Practice are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Insurance and Privacy topic(s)

LEGAL PATHWAYS, BANKABILITY ARCHITECTURE, AND COMPARATIVE LESSONS

Abstract

Nigeria’s Gas Master Plan 2026 (“GMP 2026”) signals a renewed policy commitment to expanding the country’s gas value chain, with midstream infrastructure—pipelines, processing facilities, compression, storage and distribution networks—identified as the critical enabler of industrialisation and energy security1. Yet the principal constraint to midstream development is not necessarily the absence of capital, but the absence of projects structured in forms compatible with institutional investment mandates.

This article examines whether and how Nigeria’s domestic institutional capital—particularly pension funds and insurance balance sheets—can participate in financing midstream gas infrastructure within existing regulatory frameworks. It analyses the constraints imposed by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) investment regulations and National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) prudential rules, and identifies legally viable investment pathways including infrastructure bonds or sukuk, regulated infrastructure fund vehicles, and carefully structured blended finance models.

Drawing comparative lessons from Canada and Australia—jurisdictions where retirement capital participates in gas infrastructure through institutional governance and contracted revenue structures—the article concludes by proposing a bankability framework through which Nigerian midstream projects may be transformed into investable instruments compatible with pension and insurance investment mandates.

INTRODUCTION

Mobilising Domestic Capital to Close Nigeria’s Midstream Bottleneck

Nigeria’s gas policy framework is entering a more execution-focused phase. Public reporting around the launch of the Gas Master Plan 2026 (GMP 2026) highlights national ambitions to increase gas production to approximately 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030, alongside attracting significant investment across the gas value chain.

However, expanding upstream gas supply alone will not achieve these targets. The principal structural constraint lies in the midstream segment. Nigeria currently lacks sufficient pipelines, gas processing capacity, compression infrastructure, storage facilities, and distribution networks necessary to transport gas from producing fields to power plants, industrial consumers, and export facilities.

At the same time, Nigeria possesses a growing pool of long-term domestic institutional capital, particularly in the pension and insurance sectors2. Pension assets have expanded significantly under the contributory pension regime, while the insurance sector holds an increasing volume of investable reserves whose liability profiles are naturally suited to long-duration assets3.

Despite this alignment in principle, Nigerian pension and insurance capital rarely finances midstream gas projects directly, particularly in early-stage or construction phases. This is not necessarily due to a lack of interest in infrastructure as an asset class. Rather, it reflects the legal and fiduciary constraints governing institutional investment4.

Pension Fund Administrators must invest within the eligibility requirements and portfolio limits prescribed by PenCom’s Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets, while insurers must comply with NAICOM’s prudential investment and solvency requirements, which generally favour rated instruments, diversified exposures, and assets with clear valuation and liquidity characteristics.

The implication is structural; institutional investors do not typically finance raw infrastructure projects. Instead, they invest in financial instruments that represent infrastructure assets, such as rated bonds, sukuk, or regulated infrastructure fund interests5.

Accordingly, the central argument of this article is that Nigeria can mobilise pension and insurance capital for midstream gas infrastructure only if projects are transformed into legally eligible and institutionally bankable investment instruments. Achieving this transformation requires appropriate contractual revenue structures, risk allocation mechanisms, and regulatory-compliant investment wrappers.

THE NIGERIAN LEGAL AND POLICY CONTEXT

GMP 2026 as a Policy Signal — Not a Substitute for Bankability

GMP 2026 provides the strategic narrative and planning framework for expanding Nigeria’s gas infrastructure. It signals government commitment to gas as both an industrial feedstock and a transition fuel within the energy mix.

However, policy announcements alone do not create investable assets. Institutional investors evaluate projects primarily on the basis of contractual revenue certainty, credit quality, regulatory compliance, and enforceable security structures, rather than policy priorities.

Consequently, while GMP 2026 strengthens the policy case for midstream investment, actual financing decisions will depend on whether individual projects meet institutional bankability criteria.

PenCom Regulations: The Primary Gatekeeper for Pension Capital

The Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets issued by the National Pension Commission serves as the principal legal filter for pension participation in infrastructure6.

The regulations prescribe:

eligible asset classes,

minimum credit quality requirements,

portfolio diversification limits, and

governance and disclosure obligations.

Footnotes

1. NNPC GMP 2026; Available at https://cms1977.nnpcgroup.com/uploads/NNPC_GMP_2026_Report_Final_For_Upload_51bfeafda6.pdf

2. ILO, BAMIDELE MUZLIU, et al. "EFFECT OF PENSION INVESTMENT ON FINANCIAL ACCESS IN NIGERIA." Journal of Academic Research in Economics 16.3 (2024).

3. Eke, Patrick Omoruyi, and Akinwunmi Kunle Onafalujo. "Interest rate, capital market and pensions management: Lessons from Nigeria." African Journal of Business Management 9.13 (2015): 542-552.

4. Elumah, Lucas Okah, Samaila N. Isah, and Tolulope A. Sopelola. "Exploring Financing Strategies in Oil and Gas Industry: Lessons from Nigeria." Petroleum Business Review (PBR) 9.1 (2025).

5. Islam, Md Aminul, et al. "Financing infrastructure projects with application of Sukuk." Review of Economics and Finance 21.1 (2023): 1527-1534.

6. PenCom, Revised Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets (infrastructure/corporate debt provisions and eligibility). Available at https://www.pencom.gov.ng/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/The-Revised-Regulation-on-Investment-of-Pension-Fund-Assets.pdf

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.