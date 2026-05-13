Determining Applicable Law In Petroleum Disputes: Revisiting Legal Principles Through Eurafric Energy Ltd v. Ministry Of Petroleum Resources & Ors.

The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (“PIA”) marked a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory regime, replacing the longstanding Petroleum Act 1969 and introducing extensive institutional and fiscal reforms aimed at modernising the sector. Notwithstanding these advancements, the transition has generated significant legal uncertainty, particularly concerning the determination of the applicable law for disputes that arose prior to the PIA’s enactment.

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1. Introduction

The enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (“PIA”) marked a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory regime, replacing the longstanding Petroleum Act 1969 and introducing extensive institutional and fiscal reforms aimed at modernising the sector. Notwithstanding these advancements, the transition has generated significant legal uncertainty, particularly concerning the determination of the applicable law for disputes that arose prior to the PIA’s enactment. Central to this issue is the well-established principle that statutes are presumed to operate prospectively, except where a contrary intention is expressly provided. The object of this principle is to preserve legal certainty, protect vested rights, and ensure fairness in adjudication.

The decision in Eurafric Energy Ltd v. Ministry of Petroleum Resources & Ors.1 illustrates the tension inherent in this transitional phase. Although the Federal High Court resolved the dispute in favour of the Claimant, its partial reliance on provisions of the PIA enacted after the cause of action had arisen, raises important doctrinal questions regarding the permissible scope of statutory application. The case therefore provides a useful lens through which to examine the governing principles on applicable law in petroleum disputes, assess the implications of judicial reliance on post-dispute legislation, and consider the broader impact on legal certainty within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

2. Factual Background and Procedural History

Eurafric Energy Limited was awarded the Dawes Island Marginal Field licence in 2003 under the regulatory framework of the Petroleum Act 1969, with subsequent renewals in 2011 and 2016. In 2004, it entered into a Farm-Out Agreement with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and Chevron Nigeria Limited to facilitate the development of the field. On 6 April 2020, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) issued a notice purporting to revoke the licence on the basis of alleged failure to commence production, following which the field was reallocated to Petralon 54 Limited. Eurafric subsequently challenged the revocation before the Federal High Court, Lagos, contending that the DPR acted ultra vires, failed to comply with mandatory procedural requirements, and unlawfully interfered with its vested contractual and proprietary rights.2

In its judgment delivered on 29th January 2026, the Court set aside the revocation and nullified all consequential actions, holding that the decision of the Department of Petroleum Resources was unlawful, procedurally defective, and in breach of the Claimant’s right to fair hearing. In delineating the limits of administrative authority, the Court made reference to provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, particularly those relating to the structured exercise of regulatory and licensing powers and the requirement of due process. The Court emphasised that the revocation of petroleum rights cannot be effected arbitrarily, but must be preceded by adequate notice, an opportunity to remedy any alleged default, and adherence to transparent administrative procedures.3

While these references were deployed to reinforce the Court’s reasoning on procedural propriety and regulatory discipline, their application to a dispute arising prior to the enactment of the PIA raises important doctrinal questions. In particular, it calls into focus whether the Court’s reliance on the PIA was confined to its persuasive value in restating established legal principles, or whether it amounted, in substance, to an impermissible retrospective application of a statutory regime not in force at the material time.

3. The Legal Framework: Prospective Application of Statutes

A cardinal principle of statutory interpretation is that legislation is presumed to operate prospectively and not retrospectively unless a contrary intention is expressly stated or necessarily implied. This principle has been consistently affirmed by Nigerian courts, particularly the Supreme Court, as a safeguard for legal certainty and the protection of accrued rights.

For instance, in AREMO II v. Adekanye & Ors,4 the Supreme Court firmly restated the governing position on the temporal application of laws in relation to disputes. The Court held that the applicable law for determining the rights and obligations of parties is the substantive law in force at the time the cause of action arose, even where that law has been amended or repealed by the time the case is being adjudicated. In other words, rights are crystallised at the moment of the impugned act, and subsequent legislative changes cannot be used to alter or redefine those already accrued rights. This principle ensures that disputes are resolved within the legal framework that governed the conduct in question, rather than under later-enacted provisions.

The Court further clarified that a clear distinction must be maintained between substantive law and procedural law. While procedural or adjectival rules may apply immediately to ongoing proceedings regardless of when the cause of action arose, substantive rights remain insulated from retrospective interference unless expressly stated by legislation. In reinforcing this position, the Court emphasised that statutes and even constitutional provisions are presumed to operate prospectively, affecting only future rights and obligations. It therefore reaffirmed that adjudication must be grounded in the law existing at the time of the relevant act, as opposed to later legal developments, thereby safeguarding certainty, fairness, and the integrity of vested rights.

4. Transitional Provisions under the PIA

The Petroleum Industry Act 2021, which commenced on the 16th day of August 2021, incorporates a structured transitional framework designed to ensure continuity between the former and current regulatory regimes. In particular, Section 311 of the PIA preserves licences, leases, and permits issued under the repealed Petroleum Act 1969, while subjecting them to prescribed conversion processes under the new regulatory architecture. This transitional mechanism reflects a legislative intention to avoid disruption of existing petroleum rights and to maintain stability within the sector during the shift to the new legal order.

Significantly, the PIA does not contain any express provision giving its substantive provisions retrospective effect to disputes or regulatory actions that arose prior to its commencement. Rather, it operates as a forward-looking reform statute, regulating the future administration of petroleum operations while recognising pre-existing rights as continuing interests subject to adaptation. This legislative structure suggests that disputes arising from events predating the Act such as the 2020 revocation in Eurafric’s case, ought in principle to be determined under the legal regime then in force, namely the Petroleum Act 1969 and its subsidiary regulations, with the PIA serving only as a framework for transition rather than retrospective adjudication.

5. Analysis of the Court’s Reasoning in Eurafric’s case

While the Court’s ultimate conclusion that the revocation was unlawful aligns with established principles of administrative law, it is submitted with the greatest respect that its partial reliance on the provisions of the PIA raises doctrinal concerns. The central issue is not whether the outcome was correct, but whether the legal pathway adopted by the Court was consistent with established principles of statutory interpretation. By invoking provisions of a statute that was not in existence at the time the cause of action arose, the Court risks undermining the presumption against retrospectivity; creating uncertainty as to the applicable legal regime; and opening the door to selective or inconsistent application of new laws to past events.

It may be argued that the Court referred to the PIA merely for interpretative guidance or to reinforce principles already embedded in the Petroleum Act. However, even in such cases, caution must be exercised to avoid the impression that the decision is grounded in retroactive application of law. The preferable approach would have been to base the decision squarely on the Petroleum Act and applicable regulations, while, if necessary, drawing parallels with the PIA only as persuasive (and clearly non-binding) context.

6. Broader Implications for the Petroleum Sector

The decision in Eurafric’s case underscores a broader structural challenge within Nigeria’s petroleum industry: the legal and regulatory management of the transition from the Petroleum Act 1969 to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021. This transitional phase requires careful judicial calibration, particularly where disputes arise from events predating the new regime but are adjudicated after its enactment. The manner in which courts navigate this interface between old and new legal frameworks is critical to maintaining coherence in petroleum law and ensuring that reforms do not inadvertently disrupt settled rights or expectations.

If courts were to routinely rely on the PIA in determining disputes arising from pre-2021 conduct, it could generate several systemic risks. First, it may create regulatory uncertainty, as investors and operators may struggle to determine whether their rights and obligations are governed by the legal regime in force at the time of the transaction or by subsequent statutory reforms. Second, it is likely to encourage increased litigation, with parties contesting decisions on the basis that the wrong legal framework was applied. Third, and more fundamentally, it may erode investor confidence in the sector, as predictability and stability are central to long-term investment decisions in capital-intensive industries such as oil and gas. By contrast, a strict and principled adherence to the doctrine of prospectivity would strengthen legal certainty, safeguard vested rights from retrospective alteration, and promote consistency and discipline in judicial reasoning, thereby reinforcing confidence in the stability of Nigeria’s petroleum regulatory environment.

7. Recommendations

The issues discussed in this article highlight the need for a clearer and more disciplined approach to applying the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 in disputes arising from pre-enactment events. This is necessary to preserve legal certainty and ensure that the transition from the repealed Petroleum Act 1969 is consistent with established principles of prospectivity.

Judicial clarification on applicable law

Courts should consistently draw a clear line between substantive law governing the cause of action and the PIA. The latter should not be treated as the operative legal framework for pre-2021 disputes but may be referenced only for contextual or interpretative support. This distinction is necessary to prevent erosion of the presumption against retrospectivity.

Strict reliance on transitional provisions

Greater emphasis should be placed on the transitional framework of the PIA and the preservation of rights under the repealed Petroleum Act 1969. Courts and regulators should ensure that pre-existing rights are assessed strictly under the regime in force at the time they accrued, rather than being re-evaluated under the new Act.

Appellate guidance on temporal application

The Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court of Nigeria should, where opportunity arises, provide clear guidance on the extent to which the PIA may be cited in disputes arising from pre-2021 events, in order to ensure consistency and avoid divergent judicial approaches.

8. Conclusion

The transition from the Petroleum Act 1969 to the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 has created a delicate interpretative boundary in petroleum litigation, particularly where disputes predate the new regime but are adjudicated under it, as reflected in Eurafric Energy Ltd v. Ministry of Petroleum Resources & Ors. The core difficulty lies in ensuring that judicial reasoning does not blur the distinction between the law governing the creation of rights and subsequently enacted reforms, however progressive those reforms may be. While the PIA represents a modern regulatory framework, its invocation in pre-enactment disputes risks unsettling the settled principle that rights must be determined by the law in force at the time they accrued. Maintaining this distinction is not merely technical; it is central to legal certainty, the protection of vested interests, and the credibility of Nigeria’s petroleum governance regime. Accordingly, the resolution of future disputes requires a disciplined insistence on prospectivity, careful reliance on transitional provisions, and judicial restraint in the application of post-enactment statutes to historical facts.

Footnotes

1 (Suit No. FHC/L/CS/628/2021)

2 Ibid.

3 Ibid.

4 (2004) LPELR-544(SC).

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