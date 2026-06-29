A Review Of The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Mini-Grid Regulations 2026

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INTRODUCTION

Nigeria’s electricity sector has, for decades, been shaped by a persistent paradox: a nation endowed with vast energy resources yet constrained by chronic power shortages that affect rural and underserved communities. In Nigeria, electricity remains a severely constrained resource. Nearly 220 million people are served by just over 4,000 megawatts (MW) of energy, and the national electricity access deficit is approximately 40%.1 In this context, mini-grids have emerged as a critical mechanism for bridging the country’s energy access gap by enabling decentralised, scalable, and often renewable-based power solutions. Rural electrification is crucial to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 7: “access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.”2

A mini-grid is an electricity supply system with its own generation capacity that supplies power to more than one customer within a defined geographical area. It can operate independently or in coordination with an existing distribution network.3 Recognising their strategic importance, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has, over the years, developed a progressive regulatory framework to govern the deployment and operation of mini-grids.

Despite successive reforms, grid expansion has struggled to keep pace with population growth, urbanisation, and rising economic demands. In this gap, decentralised energy solutions have gradually evolved from experimental interventions into indispensable components of the national electrification strategy. Among these, mini-grids have emerged as an increasingly attractive solution, capable of delivering reliable, scalable, and often renewable energy to communities that the central grid has failed to reach. Mini-grids play a critical role in expanding electricity access, particularly in unserved and underserved communities across Nigeria. It is against this backdrop that the NERC Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 must be understood.

The 2026 Mini-Grid Regulations represent the latest evolution of this framework. The Regulation is issued pursuant to the Electricity Act 2023. These regulations build on earlier iterations, particularly the 2016 and 2023 Mini-Grid Regulations, while incorporating recent commercial and structural reforms aimed at aligning Nigeria’s electricity sector with a more decentralised and market-driven model. Notably, the 2026 framework seeks to address long-standing concerns relating to tariff certainty, investor protection, and the relationship between mini-grid operators and distribution companies.

Their importance lies not merely in the fact that they update an existing regime, but in the fact that they reposition mini-grids from a narrow rural electrification tool into a broader market instrument for access, reliability, feeder rehabilitation, productive use, and local economic growth.4 By aligning policy with the practical realities faced by developers on the ground, the new rules are expected to unlock massive opportunities for millions of Nigerians currently living without reliable power in underserved areas.5

This review critically examines the key provisions of the 2026 Mini-Grid Regulations to ascertain whether the reforms introduced are sufficient to unlock the full potential of mini-grids as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy transition or whether structural, financial, and regulatory challenges may yet undermine their effectiveness.

THE CURRENT STATE OF MINI-GRIDS IN NIGERIA

There are approximately forty (40) interconnected mini-grids being created to contribute 288 megawatts of additional capacity to the national grid. The recently revised renewable mini-grid rule is a significant development that will hasten the deployment of distributed power and assist close Nigeria’s electricity access gap.6 Nigeria’s attempts to increase access to electricity reached a major milestone in 2025 when the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) revealed that it installed over 200 mini-grids in underprivileged communities across the country. The deployments took place between January and December 2025 as part of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP). In addition to deploying infrastructure, REA has improved cooperation with subnational governments. REA is now creating over 900 mini-grids nationwide, with the goal of reaching 1,350. The agency held state-by-state electrification roundtable sessions with 21 states in 2025. These engagements provided state governments with vital information, partnership frameworks, and updates on ongoing electrification initiatives to better integrate federal and state electrification goals.7

KEY CHANGES INTRODUCED BY THE 2026 MINI-GRID REGULATIONS

Expansion of Capacity Threshold (From Constraint to Scale): One of the most transformative changes is the substantial increase in allowable generation capacity. Isolated mini-grids increased from 1MW to 5MW. 8 Interconnected mini-gids are now recognised and permitted up to 10MW. Previously, the developers were constrained by a 1MW cap, often requiring regulatory derogations for larger projects. This is significant as it changes the commercial imagination of the sector. Mini-Grids are no longer treated as very small, exceptional systems sitting at the margins of the power market. They can now be configured as general market platforms serving clusters of households, commercial users, agro-processing zones, industrial layouts, estates, and under-served feeders. This shift comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s persistent electricity access gap, with millions remaining underserved despite years of grid expansion. The 2026 Regulations eliminate this bottleneck and formally accommodate utility-scale mini-grid deployment. It reinforces this shift by stating that additional requirements for mini-grids above 1MW apply only where expressly stated, and that nothing in the Regulations creates a separate licensing regime for mini-grids above 1MW where they still fall within the prescribed thresholds. 9

One of the most transformative changes is the substantial increase in allowable generation capacity. Isolated mini-grids increased from 1MW to 5MW. Interconnected mini-gids are now recognised and permitted up to 10MW. Previously, the developers were constrained by a 1MW cap, often requiring regulatory derogations for larger projects. This is significant as it changes the commercial imagination of the sector. Mini-Grids are no longer treated as very small, exceptional systems sitting at the margins of the power market. They can now be configured as general market platforms serving clusters of households, commercial users, agro-processing zones, industrial layouts, estates, and under-served feeders. This shift comes against the backdrop of Nigeria’s persistent electricity access gap, with millions remaining underserved despite years of grid expansion. The 2026 Regulations eliminate this bottleneck and formally accommodate utility-scale mini-grid deployment. It reinforces this shift by stating that additional requirements for mini-grids above 1MW apply only where expressly stated, and that nothing in the Regulations creates a separate licensing regime for mini-grids above 1MW where they still fall within the prescribed thresholds. Defined Licensing Threshold: The regulations now adopt a three-tier licensing system: Below 100KW: Only registration is required Above 100KW: It requires a permit from NERC Larger systems: They are subject to full licensing regime. This tiered approach introduces proportional regulation, ensuring that compliance obligations correspond to the scale and risk profile of the project. It simplifies market entry for small developers while maintaining robust oversight for larger, more impactful projects. The framework also introduces defined timelines for approvals, improving regulatory predictability and reducing administrative delays.

The regulations now adopt a three-tier licensing system: Only registration is required It requires a permit from NERC They are subject to full licensing regime. This tiered approach introduces proportional regulation, ensuring that compliance obligations correspond to the scale and risk profile of the project. It simplifies market entry for small developers while maintaining robust oversight for larger, more impactful projects. The framework also introduces defined timelines for approvals, improving regulatory predictability and reducing administrative delays. Introduction of simplified interconnection pathway for eligible interconnected solar photovoltaic and battery mini-grids of 1MW or below: For such projects, where published Hosting Capacity Information shows adequate available capacity and the project satisfies the applicable standard, technical conditions, and operating mode, the need for a full system impact study may be satisfied by a Short-Form SIS Confirmation. 10 The Regulations also recognise approved operating modes such as non-export, limited export, and managed export. 11

For such projects, where published Hosting Capacity Information shows adequate available capacity and the project satisfies the applicable standard, technical conditions, and operating mode, the need for a full system impact study may be satisfied by a Short-Form SIS Confirmation. The Regulations also recognise approved operating modes such as non-export, limited export, and managed export. Strengthened Monitoring and Reporting Obligations: The 2026 framework introduces more structured monitoring and reporting requirements based on system size. Smaller mini-grids are required to submit annual reports, while larger systems are subject to quarterly reporting obligations. This is a way of dealing with delays, which is a major barrier to infrastructural delivery. In the case of isolated mini-grids, a distribution licensee that is required to provide confirmation, objection, consent, or no-objection must respond within fifteen business days, failing which a deemed no-objection applies. 12 Even where an objection is raised, it lapses for the purpose of blocking a mini-grid permit if physical construction has not commenced within twelve months or energisation or substantial completion has not occurred within twenty-four months, unless extended for a good cause. That is a notable improvement. It reduces the risks that utilities will reserve areas through vague expansion claims that never crystallise into real projects.

The 2026 framework introduces more structured monitoring and reporting requirements based on system size. Smaller mini-grids are required to submit annual reports, while larger systems are subject to quarterly reporting obligations. This is a way of dealing with delays, which is a major barrier to infrastructural delivery. In the case of isolated mini-grids, a distribution licensee that is required to provide confirmation, objection, consent, or no-objection must respond within fifteen business days, failing which a deemed no-objection applies. Even where an objection is raised, it lapses for the purpose of blocking a mini-grid permit if physical construction has not commenced within twelve months or energisation or substantial completion has not occurred within twenty-four months, unless extended for a good cause. That is a notable improvement. It reduces the risks that utilities will reserve areas through vague expansion claims that never crystallise into real projects. Introduction of Portfolio Filing: This allows a developer, operator or investor to submit one combined application or report package that captures several mini-grids projects operated or developed by the same entity, instead of requiring separate filings for each individual project. A mini-grid developer may submit one application for a portfolio of mini-grid sites only where the sites are located within the same regulatory jurisdiction, and, in the case of interconnected mini-grids, are served by the same distribution licensee or such successor network operator as the Commission may approve. A portfolio application may also contain similar developer, financing, application type, mini-grid type, and contract information; provided that each site shall be supported by a separate site annex containing the site-specific technical, tariff, community, environmental, and geographic information required under the Regulations. 13 This reduces repetitive administrative costs for developers.

This allows a developer, operator or investor to submit one combined application or report package that captures several mini-grids projects operated or developed by the same entity, instead of requiring separate filings for each individual project. A mini-grid developer may submit one application for a portfolio of mini-grid sites only where the sites are located within the same regulatory jurisdiction, and, in the case of interconnected mini-grids, are served by the same distribution licensee or such successor network operator as the Commission may approve. A portfolio application may also contain similar developer, financing, application type, mini-grid type, and contract information; provided that each site shall be supported by a separate site annex containing the site-specific technical, tariff, community, environmental, and geographic information required under the Regulations. This reduces repetitive administrative costs for developers. Introduction of Commercial Agreements for Interconnected Mini-Grids: An Interconnected Mini-grid may be subject to commercial arrangements between the Interconnected mini-grid operator and the Distribution Licensee in respect of the takeover, use, operation, rehabilitation, or upgrade of Distribution Licensee network assets within the designated Interconnected mini-grid area; the supply of electrical energy by the Distribution Licensee to the Interconnected mini-grid at the Point of Common Coupling; and such other Commission-approved commercial terms as may be necessary for the safe, efficient and bankable operation of the Interconnected mini-grid. The commercial arrangement referred to may include Network Asset Use Fee, Cost of Energy charge, and any other charge expressly approved by the Commission and provided for in the applicable Tripartite Agreement, Interconnection Agreement, or Power Purchase Agreement.14

POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF THE 2026 MINI-GRID REGULATIONS

Mini-Grids have often struggled, not because investors doubt the need for them, but because developments pipelines are too slow; and site risk and utility interfaces are too uncertain. The 2026 Mini-Grid Regulations will significantly enhance the investment climate within Nigeria’s decentralised energy sector, as it addresses each of these concerns. By introducing clear licensing thresholds, defined approval timelines, and a more structured regulatory framework, the NERC has reduced regulatory uncertainty, which has been one of the primary deterrents to private sector participation. Investors are now better able to assess risk, structure financing models, as well as project returns; with greater certainty. In particular, the expansion of capacity limits allows developers to achieve economies of scale, thereby improving the commercial viability of projects.

In addition, under the licensing and permit framework, the Regulations will impact it by lowering the entry barrier for small-scale developers while simultaneously enabling larger systems. Thus, the framework creates a dual pathway to electrification. Smaller systems can rapidly deploy solutions in remote areas; on the other hand, larger mini-grids can support semi-urban and productive-use demand. The introduction of a tiered system distinguishing between registration and permit requirements will reduce regulatory friction. Thus, a streamlined process will encourage new entrants into the market while also improving the speed at which projects reach financial close and implementation. Additionally, the rule eliminates the expensive and time-consuming dual-licensing procedures that had previously impeded progress by introducing a single permit that unifies generation, distribution, and supply. Along with specified energisation deadlines, the new law introduces workable environmental compliance approaches tailored for solar PV and battery systems. After a project is constructed, it will be commissioned, and power will be delivered to the public without needless delay.15

In relation to reporting and regulatory oversight, the enhanced monitoring and data submission requirements will improve transparency and enable more effective supervision by regulators. The Regulations expressly recognise the reality that state electricity regulators may now assume oversight over intrastate electricity matters. And they aim to avoid duplicative approvals where materially equivalent state processes already exist. This is consistent with the wider restructuring of Nigeria’s electricity sector following the Electricity Act of 2023. If handled well, this can create a more improved and competitive electricity market across states.

CONCLUSION

The Regulation’s alignment with the Electricity Act, 2023 signals a broader impact on the structure of Nigeria’s electricity market. By reinforcing decentralisation and recognising the role of subnational actors, it will contribute to the emergence of a more distributed and flexible electricity governance framework. Overall, while the Regulation creates substantial opportunities for growth, investment and improved energy access, its ultimate impact of the Regulations will depend on effective implementation and the ability of stakeholders to navigate the evolving legal and commercial landscape.

Footnotes

1. The Conversation, “Nigeria’s Chronic Power Shortages: Mini Grids Were Going to Crack the Problem for Rural People, But They Haven’t. Here’s Why” view link accessed April 20 2026.

2. Ibid.

3. Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, “What is A Mini-Grid” View link accessed April 27 2026.

4. Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 (Chapters I-V) especially sections 4, 9, 11, 23 and 24.

5. New Mini-Grid regulation to boost renewable energy- REA <www.punchng.com>

6. Dare Olawin, “New Mini-Grid Rules to Boost Renewable Energy – REA” (Punch April 19, 2026) view link accessed April 27 2026.

7. Rural Electrification Agency, “REA Deploys Over 200 Mini-Grids in 2025, Eyes 1,350 Power Projects” view link accessed April 27 2026.

8. NERC Mini-Grid Regulations 2026, section 4(1); definitions of “isolated mini-grid” and “interconnected mini-grid”

9. NERC Mini-Grid Regulations 2025, section 4(3)-(4)

10. NERC Mini-Grid Regulations, section 9(8) – (11) and Schedule 15

11. NERC Mini-Grid Regulations, Interpretation section, definition of “Approved Operating Mode” and Schedule 15

13. NERC Mini-Grid Regulations, section 11

14. NERC Mini-Grid Regulations, section 24 (3)-(7)

15. Dare Olawin, “New Mini-Grid Rules to Boost Renewable Energy – REA” (Punch April 19, 2026) view link accessed April 27 2026.

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