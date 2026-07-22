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22 July 2026

2026 Mid-Year Nigeria Power Sector Report

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The Nigerian Power Sector experienced significant regulatory and market developments in the first half of 2026, yet continues to face critical structural challenges. This comprehensive mid-year report examines NESI's performance, analyzes key legal and regulatory changes, and assesses emerging trends in state electricity market reforms and energy transition initiatives.
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Aderemi Ogunbanjo,Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem,Eyitayo Ajisafe
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Introduction

The Nigerian Power Sector continued to witness significant regulatory, institutional, and market developments during the first half of 2026. Despite these developments, the Sector continues to grapple with longstanding structural challenges that undermine its operational efficiency and financial sustainability. As highlighted in our 2025 End-of-Year Nigeria Power Sector Report, the persistent liquidity crisis driven by weak market discipline and longstanding payment shortfalls remains the Sector’s most pressing challenge, with far-reaching implications across the value chain.

In this 2026 Mid-Year Nigeria Power Sector Report, we examine the performance of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (“NESI“) during the first half of the year, highlight key legal, regulatory, and market developments, assess emerging trends in State electricity market reforms and energy transition, and outline key expectations for the second half of 2026.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Aderemi Ogunbanjo
Photo of Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Sandra Osinachi-Nwandem
Photo of Olawunmi Abiola
Olawunmi Abiola
Photo of Eyitayo Ajisafe
Eyitayo Ajisafe
Photo of Enoch Akinlabi
Enoch Akinlabi
Photo of Oheji Emmanuel Iji
Oheji Emmanuel Iji
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