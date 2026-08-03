Energy And Infrastructure Sector News Update July 2026

This sector news update from Advocaat Law Practice examines key developments and regulatory changes affecting Nigeria's energy and infrastructure landscape in July 2026.

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OIL AND GAS SECTOR

Nigeria's Gas Output Hits 1.43 Tscf in H1 2026 as Non-Associated Gas Leads for First Time

Nigeria's upstream gas sector recorded total output of 1.43 trillion standard cubic feet (Tscf) in the first half of 2026, with non-associated gas (NAG) output surpassing associated gas (AG) production for the first time, according to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). NAG production reached 717.54 billion standard cubic feet (Bscf) against 708.70 Bscf for associated gas, signalling growing investment in gas assets independent of crude oil production. The sector maintained a utilisation rate above 90% throughout the period, with 381.16 Bscf supplied to the domestic market and 563.18 Bscf exported, further consolidating Nigeria's position as a leading global LNG supplier.

NCDMB Launches Nigerian Content Trainers Registration Certificate in July 2026

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) officially launched the Nigerian Content Trainers' Registration Certificate (NCTRC) on 27th July, 2026. The NCTRC, which is free of charge, spans across eleven (11) industry-relevant areas of specialisation covering both technical and soft-skill competencies and is designed in partnership with groups like the Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN) to set a uniform framework for industry trainers.

Heirs Energies Commissions Digital Operations Hub to Enhance Upstream Asset Management on OML 17

Heirs Energies, in collaboration with Redtech, has commissioned an Integrated Operations Monitoring Centre (IOMC) for its OML 17 Joint Venture, establishing a centralised digital platform that integrates production monitoring, security surveillance, hydrocarbon evacuation, operational performance, and critical asset management into a single real-time environment.

NLNG Awards Baker Hughes 13-Year Service Contract for Train 7

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has awarded Baker Hughes under a 13-year service agreement to provide lifecycle services for turbomachinery equipment at its Bonny Island liquefaction plant. The agreement, which extends a two-decade collaboration between both companies, will support the operational performance of NLNG's Train 7 project and is expected to increase total LNG production capacity from 22 to 30 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) upon completion.

UTM Offshore Secures 15-Year Gas Supply Agreement for FLNG Project

UTM Offshore has executed a 15-year gas supply agreement with Seplat Energy and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), marking a significant milestone towards the development of Nigeria's proposed $3 billion Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) project. The agreement is expected to support the project's targeted Final Investment Decision (FID) in the fourth quarter of 2026, with production expected to commence from the Yoho offshore field following project completion.

SNEPCo launches $3bn Contractor Finance Facility to Boost Indigenous Oil and Gas Participation

Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) has launched a $3 billion Contract Finance Facility in partnership with nine Nigerian banks to improve contractors’ access to funding and strengthen local participation in the oil and gas industry. The facility is designed to provide credit support for local contractors executing projects for SNEPCo operations and will be available in both Naira and US Dollars.

NUPRC Issues Petroleum Prospecting Licences to 2024 Licensing Round Winners

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has commenced the execution of concession contracts and issuance of Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) to successful bidders from the 2024 Licensing Round. The exercise covered 12 successful awardees across 19 PPLs spanning deepoffshore, shallow-water, and continental-shelf acreages, including Boron Energy Limited, Sahara Deepwater Resources Limited, and Tulkan Energy E&P Company Limited.

NNPC Signs Six Strategic Agreements to Advance Gas Industrialisation Agenda

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) signed six strategic agreements on the sidelines of the 25th NOG Energy Week in Abuja, marking a significant step in Nigeria's gas-based industrialisation drive. The agreements include a Memorandum of Understanding and a Gas Sale Aggregation Agreement with Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited, a Gas Supply Agreement with UTM FLNG, and Network Entry Agreements with Chevron Nigeria Limited, AGPC, and NNPC Exploration & Production Limited.

Dangote Refinery Completes $2.5 Billion Equity Raise

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has completed a US$2.5 billion private equity placement, described as Africa's largest publicly disclosed primary equity private placement by value. The transaction, which was reportedly 3.7 times oversubscribed, is expected to support the refinery's expansion plans, including increasing its refining capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day, while strengthening its petrochemicals business and positioning the company for its planned public listing

ELECTRICITY SECTOR

Nigeria Raises Mini-Grid Capacity Threshold to Accelerate Off-Grid Electrification

Nigeria has increased the regulatory capacity threshold for mini-grid capacity from 1MW to 5MW for isolated systems and up to 10MW for interconnected systems, in a move at attracting greater institutional investment into the off-grid electricity market. The change is one of three pillars driving the sector's recent acceleration, alongside the $750 million Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) programme and a construction pipeline of over 1,000 sites nationwide. FG Launches Three Mini-Grid Projects in Adamawa State Under DARES Programme The Federal Government, through the has launched three interconnected mini-grid projects in Kofare, Saminaka, and Mbamba communities in Adamawa State. The projects have a combined capacity of 13.5MW comprising 10MW at Kofare, 2.6MW at Saminaka, and 890kW at Mbamba and were developed under the federal Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) Programme.

FG to Issue N729bn Power Sector Bond to Settle GenCos' Legacy Debts

The Federal Government plans to issue a second bond worth approximately N729 billion under the Presidential Power Sector Debt Reduction Programme (PPSDRP) to clear verified legacy debts owed to electricity Generation Companies (GenCos). The planned issuance follows the successful flotation of a N501 billion bond in January 2026, bringing the combined first-phase total to approximately N1.23 trillion under the N4 trillion debt reduction programme approved by President Tinubu. The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) confirmed that the first coupon and principal repayment on the January bond, due July 14, was settled promptly and in full.

MINING SECTOR

FG Shuts Down Illegal Mining Site in Osun State

The Federal Government has shut down an illegal mining site in Ileki Ijesa, Osun State, and arrested two suspects following a joint raid by the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and security agencies. According to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the operation orms part of a broader enforcement campaign that has resulted in the arrest of over 300 illegal miners and the prosecution of more than 150 suspects, including foreign nationals.

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