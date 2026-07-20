Dangote Sells Fuel In Dollars: Is It Legal, Will Prices Rise, And What Should You Do?

On 13 July 2026, Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced it would price and sell petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel in US dollars at its ex-depot and coastal sales points, and the headline that followed hit a nerve. “Dangote dumps naira, begins petrol sales in dollars.” For many Nigerians, it felt almost unpatriotic: our own refinery, the largest in Africa, refusing to do business in our own currency. But the reaction moved faster than the facts. The dollar pricing applies only at the wholesale level, where marketers buy fuel in bulk from the refinery. This decision has placed Dangote fuel at the centre of a wider debate over currency, regulation and the future cost of fuel in Nigeria.

When you pull into a filling station, you still pay in naira. That distinction matters. But it does not settle the harder questions underneath. Is Dangote’s dollar pricing legal under the CBN Act? Will it push fuel prices up at the pump? And what does it say about the fragility of Nigeria’s fuel supply system?

Why Dangote Switched to Dollar Pricing for Fuel

Although the emotional reactions are understandable, Dangote’s move is essentially a standard practice in business, even if the scale here is unusual. The refinery processes 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, the largest in Africa, requiring between 13 and 15 cargo shipments each month to run efficiently. Under the Federal Government’s naira-for-crude initiative, which began on 1 October 2024, the NNPC was supposed to supply crude oil in naira, allowing the refinery to sell its products in the same currency. The design was sensible: costs in naira, revenue in naira, currency risk contained. It fell apart in execution. The NNPC, burdened by existing contracts, could not consistently meet the refinery’s demand. Even after raising allocations from five to seven cargoes a month by May 2026, the supply still fell short. Dangote was left sourcing crude on the international market, paying in dollars at fluctuating open-market rates.

The mismatch was financially unsustainable. The refinery was buying a large portion of its crude in dollars while being expected to sell the refined products in naira — absorbing losses every time the naira weakened. As Edwin Devakumar, the group’s vice president, acknowledged publicly, the company could no longer sustain that position. No business, Nigerian or otherwise, would absorb open-ended losses from a currency it does not control. Controversial as this decision is, it is not irrational.

Is Dangote’s Dollar Fuel Pricing Legal Under the CBN Act?

The starting point is Section 20(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, which provides that “the currency notes issued by the Bank shall be legal tender in Nigeria at their face value for the payment of any amount.” Section 20(5) goes further, making it a criminal offence to refuse the naira as a means of payment. At first glance, this appears to prohibit what Dangote has done.

But legal tender law and contract pricing are not the same thing. Legal tender governs what must be accepted to settle a debt – it does not follow automatically that parties cannot price a contract in a foreign currency. Dollar-denominated contracts are common in Nigeria’s oil, gas, shipping, and aviation sectors, and Nigerian courts have historically upheld obligations denominated in foreign currency. On that basis, there is a defensible argument that pricing wholesale fuel transactions in dollars, between a refinery and established marketers, does not breach the Act.

Dangote’s free-zone status reinforces this argument. The refinery sits within the Lekki Free Zone, regulated by the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA). Companies operating in free zones generally have latitude to conduct transactions in foreign currencies, particularly for exports and coastal trade. This is likely why the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has referenced the Petroleum Industry Act rather than issuing a blanket prohibition.

That said, the counterarguments deserve equal weight. Section 109 of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 imposes a Domestic Crude Supply Obligation, requiring producers to prioritise crude supplies for domestic refineries — the very obligation whose inadequate fulfilment created this crisis in the first place. Professor Dayo Ayoade of the University of Lagos has raised a legitimate fairness concern: the Central Bank provided substantial foreign exchange support during the refinery’s development, and the refinery previously benefited from naira-denominated crude supplies; domestic sales, he argues, should remain in naira. On the other side, petroleum economist Professor Wumi Iledare characterises the dollar-pricing move as a legitimate risk-management response, arguing that in a deregulated market, prices should be determined by commercial reality rather than government mandate.

The current position is this: Dangote is probably operating within legal bounds, given the free-zone status and the legal-tender/contract-pricing distinction. But “probably lawful” is not the same as “settled.” The NMDPRA, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, or the Central Bank could each issue guidelines requiring naira settlement for domestic wholesale petroleum transactions. They could also revive and properly enforce the domestic crude supply obligations that would remove Dangote’s rationale entirely. What is lawful today may not be tomorrow, and that regulatory uncertainty is the real story here.

Will Fuel Prices Rise? How Dollar Pricing Hits the Pump

If marketers must now source dollars to buy fuel from depots, their replacement costs will track the exchange rate. Those costs do not disappear, they flow downstream to the pump. The impact has already been visible: within days of the announcement, depot prices surged. Petrol rose approximately ₦113 per litre in Port Harcourt; diesel climbed around ₦150, with similar movements in Lagos and Warri. So while pump prices are still quoted in naira, they are effectively shadow-priced in dollars. Each time the naira weakens, fuel becomes more expensive — quietly, without any formal price increase.

This matters in a country where fuel costs ripple into transportation, food, and electricity. Are higher pump prices coming? Honestly, yes — at least while these two conditions persist: a weak naira and insufficient domestic crude supply. Dollar-linked wholesale pricing removes the buffer that once partially insulated pump prices from currency movements. It does not guarantee a sharp spike, but it does mean there is no longer a cushion between exchange rate shifts and what Nigerians pay at the station. For a population already absorbing the effects of subsidy removal, that is a serious concern.

Dangote, Market Concentration, and Nigeria’s Crude Supply Problem

From a commercial standpoint, the decision is defensible. Aligning revenue currency with cost currency is standard risk management. Penalising a private refinery for protecting its financial position would send a damaging signal to investors — particularly foreign ones — about whether commercial freedom and contract integrity are respected in Nigeria.

On a national level, however, the timing is difficult. Many Nigerians are already under significant economic pressure. A decision that pushes fuel costs higher and increases dollar demand could add pressure on a naira that had only recently begun to show signs of stability.

There is also a structural concern that goes beyond Dangote’s specific decision. A single private company now dominates the supply of refined fuel in Nigeria. When one firm’s financial choices can move prices across the whole market, that raises genuine questions about market concentration — questions with implications for energy security that extend well beyond this particular dispute. Both can be true at once: Dangote is making a rational business call, and the consequences of that call could cause real hardship. The uncomfortable conclusion is that the root problem is not Dangote’s pricing — it is crude supply. Properly enforcing the domestic crude supply obligation under Section 109 of the PIA, and fixing the naira-for-crude delivery failures, would remove the rationale for dollar pricing entirely. That is where regulatory attention needs to go.

What Marketers, Investors, Regulators and Consumers Should Do Now

For marketers and downstream operators, the landscape has shifted. Foreign exchange exposure that did not exist last month is now a live operational concern. Supply contracts, hedging arrangements, and pricing terms need urgent review.

For foreign investors in Nigeria’s oil, gas, and free-zone sectors, this situation is a live case study in how national policy can intersect with, and complicate, a straightforward commercial frameworks. The free-zone structure is robust; the policy interface is not always predictable.

For regulators and government officials, the challenge is: how do you protect the public interest without deterring the private investment Nigeria needs or eroding the commercial trust investors rely on?

And for ordinary Nigerians, this is a reminder that major economic decisions are often made in the language of currencies and contracts that most people never encounter, until the effects reach the fuel pump.

This is the terrain OAL’s Energy and Natural Resources practice navigates daily. We advise refineries, marketers, traders, investors, and regulators on petroleum regulation under the PIA, foreign currency and free-zone structuring, NMDPRA and CBN compliance, supply and offtake agreements, and dispute resolution across the downstream sector. If these developments affect your business, or if you are considering entering Nigeria’s oil and gas market, reach out to us.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is it legal for Dangote to sell fuel in dollars in Nigeria?

The position is genuinely contested. Section 20(1) of the CBN Act 2007 designates the naira as legal tender for settling debts, but this does not straightforwardly prohibit commercial contracts from being denominated in foreign currency — a distinction Nigerian courts have recognised in other sectors. The refinery’s free-zone status under NEPZA also provides additional basis for foreign-currency transactions. That said, regulators could issue guidelines requiring naira settlement for domestic wholesale fuel transactions, which would change the position. “Currently defensible” is not the same as “settled law.”

2. Will I pay for petrol in dollars at the filling station?

No. Consumers continue to pay in naira at the pump. However, since marketers now source fuel in dollars at the depot level, those costs will track the exchange rate — and are likely to push naira pump prices higher when the naira weakens.

3. Why did Dangote switch to dollar pricing?

The refinery buys a significant portion of its crude oil in dollars on the international market, because the government’s naira-for-crude supply programme has not delivered sufficient volumes. Selling refined products in naira while buying crude in dollars created an unsustainable currency mismatch. Dollar pricing aligns the revenue currency with the cost currency.

4. Will this increase petrol prices in Nigeria?

It is likely to put upward pressure on fuel prices. Since marketers’ costs are now linked to the exchange rate, depot price increases will follow naira depreciation. The extent of the impact will depend on the naira’s performance and whether domestic crude supply improves.