2026 Mid-Year Report On The Nigerian Oil And Gas Industry

Nigeria's oil and gas industry experienced significant milestones in the first half of 2026, building on an exceptionally active 2025 marked by major investment decisions, licensing rounds, and substantial transactions. While the pace has moderated compared to the previous year's unprecedented activity, the sector continues to achieve critical developments across upstream, midstream, and gas value chains that are reshaping the country's energy landscape.

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Introduction

The Nigerian oil and gas industry entered 2026 on the back of a particularly active 2025, which was characterised by major Final Investment Decisions (FIDs), the completion of the 2024 licensing round and commencement of the 2025 licensing round, an unprecedented rise in rig activity, and the announcement of several significant transactions across the upstream, midstream and gas value chains, as detailed in our 2025 Mid-Year and End-of-Year Reports.

2026 has been quieter by comparison, but the first half of the year has still delivered some of the most important milestones Nigeria’s energy sector has seen in years.

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