Nigeria’s Offshore Investment Outlook: US$30–50 Billion In Projects Expected To Drive Upstream Growth Between 2026 And 2030

Nigeria’s upstream oil and gas sector is projected to witness significant offshore investment over the next four years, with at least 22 major offshore projects expected between 2026 and 2030. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (“NUPRC”) estimates that these projects have the potential to attract between US$30 billion and US$50 billion in investment. The disclosure was made by the Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, at the Society of Petroleum Engineers’ Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (“NAICE 2026”) held in Lagos on 5 August 2026.

According to the NUPRC, the anticipated investments are expected to increase Nigeria’s oil and gas production, create employment, expand infrastructure and strengthen energy security. The announcement is also significant in the context of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen its position as an attractive destination for upstream investment. Eyesan noted that, since 2024, NUPRC has approved over US$57 billion in Field Development Plans (“FDPs”), some of which have already progressed to Final Investment Decisions (“FIDs”).

The investment outlook was further strengthened on 11 August 2026, when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the Deep Offshore Oil and Gas Projects Incentives (Tax Remission) Order 2026, establishing a dedicated regulatory and fiscal framework intended to unlock up to US$50 billion in new deep offshore investment. The framework is designed to provide greater certainty and predictability for qualifying offshore projects and to support the development of projects that have been delayed by commercial and regulatory uncertainties. The Government has indicated that the framework will initially support the Bonga Southwest project, while establishing a broader framework for other qualifying deep offshore developments. The timing of the new framework is significant. Coming days after NUPRC’s disclosure of the 22-project, US$30–50 billion investment pipeline, it provides a policy response intended to help move identified investment opportunities towards actual development.

The offshore investment outlook is also being supported by Nigeria’s continued efforts to expand its exploration pipeline. According to NUPRC, successive licensing rounds since 2022 have opened access to some of the country’s prospective oil and gas acreages. The Commission specifically highlighted the 2025 Licensing Round, under which 31 companies emerged as successful bidders for 37 oil and gas blocks following a data-driven and technology-enabled evaluation process. Preparations for the 2026 Licensing Round are also underway, with NUPRC indicating that the transparency of recent licensing rounds is intended to strengthen investor confidence and provide a continuing pipeline of exploration opportunities.

NUPRC also identified infrastructure development as an important element to the investment outlook. The Commission identified infrastructure deficits as a constraint on the development of Africa’s oil and gas potential and stated that Nigeria is expanding gas gathering systems, processing facilities, pipelines and export infrastructure. It is also promoting shared facilities, open access, third-party access and field tiebacks which are measures to reduce development costs, accelerate project delivery and maximise the use of existing infrastructure.

The announcement also highlighted stronger collaboration among government agencies, security agencies, operators, host communities and private-sector partners. NUPRC stated that, together with the implementation of the Host Community Development Trust, these efforts have contributed to improved protection of critical energy assets and increased resilience in Nigeria’s upstream sector. This is relevant to the timely execution of offshore and related petroleum projects, particularly where the security of supporting infrastructure remains essential to uninterrupted operations.

The projected offshore investment comes at a time when Nigeria is seeking to increase petroleum production and maximise the value of its existing resources. The successful delivery of the 22 projects could therefore have implications beyond the immediate investment figures. An increase in output could boost government revenues, generate jobs and stimulate activity across supporting sectors, including engineering, logistics, marine services and infrastructure.

Recent developments give a glimpse of the kind of investment activity that could drive this outlook. In July 2026, ExxonMobil and its partners invested approximately US$1 billion in the Usan Infill Project, an offshore development expected to add 40,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s production. The project demonstrates how greater levels of capital commitments to existing offshore assets can drive near-term production growth as larger projects continue through their development phase.

The progress of projects currently under development, approved FDPs, new licensing opportunities and access to infrastructure will be key indicators of whether Nigeria can translate its offshore investment potential into sustained upstream growth.

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