Nigeria 2025 Upstream Licensing Round: Updates From The Commercial Bid Conference

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The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has concluded the Commercial Bid Conference for the Nigeria 2025 Upstream Licensing Round, marking a significant milestone in the competitive acreage allocation process with the announcement of the Preferred and Reserve Bidders.
The Conference held yesterday, 21 July 2026, provided clarity on the Commission’s commercial bid evaluation methodology, tie-breaking procedures, bid guarantee requirements, post-award obligations and the conditions that must be satisfied before Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) can be issued. It also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enforcing the Petroleum Industry Act’s “drill-or-drop” principle and confirmed preparations for a 2026 Upstream Licensing Round.
This Client Alert examines the commercial and regulatory developments emerging from the Conference and outlines the practical implications for Preferred Bidders, unsuccessful participants and prospective investors preparing for future licensing opportunities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]