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22 July 2026

Nigeria 2025 Upstream Licensing Round: Updates From The Commercial Bid Conference

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The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has concluded its Commercial Bid Conference for the 2025 Upstream Licensing Round, announcing Preferred and Reserve Bidders while establishing critical evaluation criteria and post-award obligations. This development signals Nigeria's commitment to transparent acreage allocation and enforcement of the Petroleum Industry Act's drill-or-drop principle, with implications for current bidders and future licensing opportunities.
Nigeria Energy and Natural Resources
Dayo Okusami,Inna Ali, and Nabila Gaduya
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The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has concluded the Commercial Bid Conference for the Nigeria 2025 Upstream Licensing Round, marking a significant milestone in the competitive acreage allocation process with the announcement of the Preferred and Reserve Bidders.

The Conference held yesterday, 21 July 2026, provided clarity on the Commission’s commercial bid evaluation methodology, tie-breaking procedures, bid guarantee requirements, post-award obligations and the conditions that must be satisfied before Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs) can be issued. It also reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to enforcing the Petroleum Industry Act’s “drill-or-drop” principle and confirmed preparations for a 2026 Upstream Licensing Round.

This Client Alert examines the commercial and regulatory developments emerging from the Conference and outlines the practical implications for Preferred Bidders, unsuccessful participants and prospective investors preparing for future licensing opportunities.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Dayo Okusami
Dayo Okusami
Photo of Inna Ali
Inna Ali
Photo of Nabila Gaduya
Nabila Gaduya
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