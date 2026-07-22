Energy Law Digest Q2 2026

The second quarter of 2026 witnessed significant regulatory developments across Nigeria’s energy sector. This edition of the Energy Law Digest covers key developments in upstream petroleum, domestic crude supply obligations, gas sector financing, electricity sector reforms, and energy transition governance.

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The second quarter of 2026 witnessed significant regulatory developments across Nigeria’s energy sector. This edition of the Energy Law Digest covers key developments in upstream petroleum, domestic crude supply obligations, gas sector financing, electricity sector reforms, and energy transition governance.

HIGHLIGHTS IN THIS EDITION:

Domestic Crude Supply Obligation and Domestic Refining: From Policy to Implementation

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) published performance data showing crude supply commitments to domestic refineries. According to the NUPRC’s Q1 2026 DCSO report, 61.9 million barrels were allocated to domestic refineries, while actual deliveries amounted to only 28.5 million barrels — highlighting the gap between regulatory obligation and operational reality.

Upstream Production Outlook and Licensing Developments

Nigeria recorded crude oil output averaging approximately 1.53 million barrels per day in May 2026, marginally exceeding the OPEC production quota benchmark of 1.5 million barrels per day. The NUPRC indicated preparations for the 2026 oil and gas licensing round, with commencement projected for Q3 2026.

NUPRC Conversion and Renewal (Licences and Leases) Regulations, 2026

The NUPRC issued updated regulations establishing procedures for the conversion, renewal, and extension of upstream petroleum titles under the PIA regime, replacing the earlier 2022 framework.

Gas Sector Financing, Energy Transition and Data Governance

The NUPRC called on financial institutions to support domestic gas development, while the National Bureau of Statistics announced enhanced collaboration with NUPRC to improve upstream petroleum data collection.

Electricity Sector and Energy Transition Developments

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) confirmed transition of regulatory oversight for intrastate electricity to state electricity regulators. NERC also issued the Mini-Grid Regulations 2026 and announced the Net Billing Regulations 2026.

Downstream Petroleum Market Developments

Domestic refineries recorded approximately 99.12% capacity utilisation in April 2026, with declining dependence on imported petroleum products. However, pricing and supply coordination challenges between producers and refiners remained ongoing.

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