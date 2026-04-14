Unlocking Upstream Liquidity: Assessing The Impact Of The CBN's March 2026 FX Circular On IOC Operations

In March 2026, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced a significant shift in Nigeria's foreign exchange (FX) framework by revising its approach to cash pooling for International Oil Companies (IOCs). This regulatory pivot signals a transition away from restrictive controls toward a more pragmatic and investor-friendly regime within the oil and gas sector.

The origins of this shift lie in the CBN's 14 February and 6 May 2024 circulars, introduced at a time of mounting FX pressure. Under that framework, IOCs were permitted to repatriate only 50% of their export proceeds immediately, while the remaining 50% had to be retained in Nigeria for at least 90 days. During this period, the retained funds were restricted to specific domestic obligations such as taxes, royalties, and operational expenses.

While the policy was designed to curb speculative hoarding of FX, boost FX liquidity and stabilise the naira, it proved commercially restrictive in practice. By limiting access to export proceeds, it constrained IOCs' ability to meet offshore obligations, including debt servicing and dividend payments, which created potential default risks under international facility agreements. It also disrupted global treasury structures, particularly cash pooling systems that depend on the seamless movement of funds across jurisdictions.

Beyond operational challenges, the framework raised broader concerns around capital mobility and regulatory predictability. For a capital-intensive and globally competitive sector like oil and gas, these concerns carry significant weight. Investor sentiment was affected, and Nigeria's attractiveness as a destination for upstream investment came under increased scrutiny.

The March 2026 circular represents a clear policy reversal. It removes the 50% cap on repatriation and eliminates the 90-day retention requirement, allowing IOCs full and immediate access to their export proceeds. This restores financial flexibility while maintaining standard documentation and regulatory compliance requirements. Notably, it is expected that the Certificate of Capital Importation (CCI) framework and standard verification protocols will continue to serve as the primary tools for regulatory oversight.

The implications of this reform are both immediate and far-reaching. For IOCs, it enables the reinstatement of efficient cash pooling arrangements and smoother integration with global treasury systems. For investors, it signals regulatory responsiveness and a willingness to adapt policy in line with market realities.

More broadly, the reform reflects an evolving approach to FX management. It suggests a recognition that long-term stability is better supported by investor confidence, capital inflows, and operational flexibility than by rigid administrative controls. In that sense, the circular is not just a technical adjustment, but a shift in policy thinking.

Whether this marks the beginning of sustained FX liberalisation remains to be seen. However, the message is clear: Nigeria is taking steps to align its FX framework with global best practices, and to create a more predictable and investment-friendly environment for key sectors of the economy.

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