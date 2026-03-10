Power Sector Reform Implementation Series EP1 – The Pricing Framework For Interconnected Mini-Grids (Video)

Olusina Sipasi’s articles from AELEX are most popular:
Welcome to the AELEX Power Sector Reform Implementation Series – Part 1, where we explore how Nigeria's power sector reforms are being implemented in practice.
In this first episode, we examine the pricing framework for interconnected mini-grids in Nigeria—a critical issue at the intersection of regulation, investment, and energy access.
Featuring insights from 'Sina Sipasi, Partner in our Energy Practice, this episode unpacks:
- Why mini-grids are central to Nigeria's energy transition
- The legal and regulatory framework governing pricing
- The role of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)
- How pricing balances investor viability, consumer protection, and regulatory oversight
As decentralised energy solutions continue to shape the future of electricity in Nigeria, understanding these frameworks is essential for developers, investors, regulators, and policymakers.