The East African Insider – Week 28st February -6th March 2026

As March 2026 begins, Africa's investment landscape continues to demonstrate strong momentum across infrastructure, energy, capital markets, and emerging digital sectors. This week's developments highlight major industrial expansion by Dangote Cement across multiple African markets, Tanzania's efforts to strengthen energy logistics through a large-scale fuel storage expansion at the Port of Dar es Salaam, and Kenya's successful Kenya Pipeline Company IPO, which has been oversubscribed and is set to boost activity on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. Elsewhere in the region, Uganda has launched a new fund aimed at formalizing and financing its growing digital content sector, while Rwanda continues to attract significant foreign private capital driven by reforms and investor confidence. In Central Africa, a proposed USD 9 billion U.S.-backed investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo's cobalt sector underscores the strategic importance of critical minerals in global supply chains, while Somalia's first high-level trade and energy talks with the United States signal growing international engagement with the country's emerging resource and investment potential. Together, these developments reflect a continent increasingly positioned around infrastructure development, resource investment, and digital economic growth, creating new opportunities for global investors seeking exposure to Africa's evolving markets.

Dangote cement invests USD 1B in Pan-African expansion

Dangote Cement has signed a USD 1 billion agreement with China's Sinoma Engineering to build new plants and modernize existing facilities across Africa, advancing the company's Vision 2030 strategy to increase production capacity to 80 million tonnes per year. The agreement covers 12 projects across seven countries, including new lines in northern Nigeria and Ethiopia, and capacity expansions in Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon. In Nigeria, the expansion spans key industrial hubs such as Itori, Apapa, Lekki, Port Harcourt, and Onne. Founder Aliko Dangote emphasized that these investments will strengthen domestic market share, increase export potential, and improve operational efficiency, while CEO Arvind Pathak highlighted their role in addressing cement supply gaps and supporting Africa's infrastructure ambitions. The expansion follows a strong financial performance, with Dangote Cement reporting a 166% increase in net profit to USD 539.8 million during the first nine months of 2025 and revenue growth of 23% to USD 2.3 billion, signalling robust operational and financial momentum. For foreign investors, these large-scale, multi-country initiative presents opportunities in industrial partnerships, export-oriented supply chains, and Africa's growing infrastructure and construction sectors, positioning Dangote Cement as a key player in the continent's industrialization drive.

Tanzania advances USD 273M fuel storage expansion to strengthen Dar es Salaam's role as regional energy hub

Tanzania is strengthening its strategic energy infrastructure with a USD 273 million petroleum storage expansion at the Port of Dar es Salaam, a project that will add 15 new storage tanks with a combined capacity of 378,000 cubic metres. Launched in 2024 and currently 41% complete, the development is part of the Tanzania Ports Authority's Port Master Plan aimed at improving operational efficiency and reinforcing Dar es Salaam's role as a regional energy gateway. Once completed in February 2027, the expansion will increase the port's total oil receiving capacity by 35.9%, from 1,051,888.52 to 1,429,888.52 cubic metres, significantly strengthening fuel supply security for Tanzania and neighboring markets. The project is also expected to reduce tanker turnaround time from 22 days to seven days, eliminating costly demurrage charges estimated at USD 25,000 per delay, which often translate into higher consumer fuel prices. Coming amid rising geopolitical tensions affecting key global energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea–Suez corridor, the investment highlights Tanzania's push to build resilient energy logistics infrastructure and stabilize domestic fuel supply while enhancing the port's competitiveness in regional trade. For foreign investors, the expansion signals growing opportunities in energy logistics, fuel distribution, and port infrastructure services, while reinforcing Tanzania's position as a strategic gateway for energy trade across East and Central Africa.

Kenya Pipeline IPO oversubscribed at 105.7% in biggest share sale since Safaricom

Kenya Pipeline Company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed by 105.7%, according to Finance Minister John Mbadi, signalling strong investor demand despite earlier concerns about valuation and extended offer timelines. The government offered a 65% stake in the state-owned energy infrastructure firm, targeting USD 824.67 million in what marks East Africa's largest capital markets transaction since Safaricom's landmark share sale in 2008. Kenyan individual and institutional investors are set to receive 67.32% of the offered shares, highlighting strong domestic participation in the deal. The shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nairobi Securities Exchange on March 9, reinforcing the role of capital markets in financing strategic national infrastructure. For foreign investors, the successful subscription signals renewed confidence in Kenya's capital markets and presents potential opportunities to participate in the country's energy infrastructure and public equity market as it deepens and modernizes.

Uganda launches USD 1.4M creator fund, signalling new frontier in digital investment

Uganda has taken a strategic step to formalize its rapidly expanding digital content sector, with President Yoweri Museveni announcing a 5 billion Ugandan shillings (USD 1.4 million) fund to support content creators through a dedicated savings and credit cooperative (SACCO). The initiative, unveiled during the Jazz with Jajja youth engagement forum, reflects a policy shift that positions influencers, videographers, podcasters, and other digital producers as economic actors capable of driving youth employment, promoting local enterprises, and stimulating domestic consumption. By channelling financing through organized professional associations, the government aims to improve access to capital, strengthen monetization structures, and encourage greater accountability within a sector that has largely operated informally. The move aligns with broader continental growth trends, as Africa's digital content market is projected to expand significantly in the coming years. For foreign investors, the fund signals early-stage formalization of a high-growth digital segment, potentially creating clearer entry points for global platforms, advertising firms, venture capital, and fintech players seeking exposure to Africa's rising digital consumer base. However, with internet penetration still around 22% and social media usage below 5% of the population, infrastructure expansion will remain critical to unlocking the sector's full commercial scale.

Rwanda attracts USD 1.1?B foreign private capital on stability and reform

Foreign private capital inflows into Rwanda surged by 23.9?percent in 2024, reaching approximately USD 1.0985?billion, up from about USD 886.9?million the previous year, in a clear sign of growing global investor confidence in the country's stability and reform agenda. The increase was driven predominantly by long-term foreign direct investment (FDI), which rose nearly 22?percent to USD 872.9?million, highlighting strategic commitments to manufacturing, banking and financial services, and construction sectors that are essential for Rwanda's structural transformation and long-term economic growth. Additional investment categories, including portfolio inflows and private external borrowing, also grew significantly, suggesting deeper integration with international corporate networks and stronger balance-sheet commitments by multinational investors. For foreign investors, the surge in capital underscores Rwanda's appeal as a stable and predictable investment destination in a region where many economies struggle to attract sustained foreign funding. The notable expansion in finance, manufacturing and property development reflects both Kigali's government reforms to improve the business environment and diversified investor interest across traditional and emerging sectors. With Rwanda targeting even higher private investment under its national development strategies, this trend signals expanding opportunities for global capital seeking exposure to East Africa's evolving markets.

USD 9 billion U.S.-backed deal targets DRC's cobalt, awaits key treasury decision

A U.S.-government-supported consortium led by Orion Resource Partners is negotiating a landmark USD 9 billion acquisition of a 40% stake in two of the Democratic Republic of Congo's most strategic copper and cobalt operations, Mutanda Mining and Kamoto Copper Company. Backed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the transaction represents one of the largest Western-supported investments in African critical minerals in recent years and a direct effort to counter China's dominance over global cobalt refining and DRC mining assets. However, completion hinges on a key U.S. Treasury decision regarding sanctions on businessman Dan Gertler, whose historical royalty interests remain tied to the mines. With the DRC holding the world's largest cobalt reserves and playing a central role in EV batteries, renewable energy systems, and defence supply chains, the outcome carries significant implications for global mineral markets. For investors, the deal signals a potential geopolitical realignment in critical mineral supply chains, offering long-term exposure to high-demand commodities but also highlighting regulatory and political risk as decisive factors in frontier market transactions.

Somalia hosts first-ever high-level trade and energy talks with the United States

Senior officials from Somalia and the United States convened in Mogadishu for high-level discussions focused on trade, investment, and energy cooperation, marking the first time such formal bilateral talks have been held on Somali soil. The meeting underscored growing international confidence in Somalia's improving security environment and its ongoing economic reform agenda as the country seeks to attract foreign direct investment and deepen strategic partnerships. Energy cooperation and the development of critical mineral resources dominated the discussions, with both delegations exploring opportunities in oil, gas, and mineral exploration. Somali officials outlined policy reforms implemented in recent years to enhance transparency, strengthen oversight institutions, clarify commercial regulations, and safeguard investor rights, all aimed at fostering a predictable and competitive business climate. Somalia's Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Daahir Shire Mohamed, emphasized the government's interest in increasing American participation in the country's hydrocarbon and mining sectors, noting that further technical engagements will translate broad agreements into actionable work plans. To ensure sustained momentum, both governments agreed to establish joint technical committees tasked with implementing commitments and advancing shared priorities. The US delegation reaffirmed Washington's support for Somalia's economic reforms and responsible resource development initiatives. The talks come amid rising global interest in Somalia's offshore energy potential, particularly following Turkey's recent deployment of its deep-sea drilling vessel, Cagri Bey, to Somali waters its first offshore exploration mission beyond its own maritime zone signaling heightened geopolitical and commercial attention toward Somalia's emerging energy landscape.

Africa Forex Trading Expo 2026

Date: 10th – 11th March 2026

Venue: Sarit Expo Centre – Nairobi, Kenya

How to register:

Interested participants can register online via the official event page via this link- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd7OO_SmVO3A9L7l2IMExSswnmU98TzlUlefkIEklAA8-mKaw/viewform

Agenda:

A two-day gathering focused on advancing Africa's forex and digital trading ecosystem through networking, innovation showcases, strategic partnerships, and financial market education.

Who should attend:

Forex traders (beginner to advanced)

Brokers & Introducing Brokers (IBs)

Affiliates & trading marketers

Fintech startups & digital trading platforms

Financial educators & market analysts

Investment professionals & portfolio managers

Finance students & aspiring traders

Key features:

Direct engagement with high-intent trading prospects

Networking with top-tier industry leaders

Exposure to Africa's expanding digital trading market

Strategic brand visibility opportunities

Insights into forex, fintech innovation, and digital assets

Educational sessions and expert-led discussions

"This Indaba is an opportunity to position our continent in a rapidly-changing geopolitical context... Africa's growth is not a risk to be managed, but an opportunity to be realised."- Cyril Ramaphosa,

President of South Africa

As these developments show, Africa in March 2026 is not only expanding its industrial, energy, and digital capacities but also solidifying its position as a compelling frontier for both regional and international investment. From large-scale infrastructure projects and strategic resource deals to innovative initiatives in capital markets and the digital economy, the continent is offering diverse avenues for growth and long-term value creation. For investors, staying attuned to these trends is key to identifying opportunities that combine robust returns with participation in Africa's ongoing economic transformation.

