The East African Insider – Week 21st -27th March 2026

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Introduction

East Africa continues to solidify its position as one of the world’s most dynamic investment frontiers, driven by rising foreign capital inflows, strategic infrastructure development, and expanding participation in global value chains. This week, our Trend of the Week spotlights a USD 3 billion Dubai-backed investment in Kenya’s industrial and export parks, reflecting growing Gulf interest in the region’s manufacturing and export potential. Across the region, Tanzania is advancing its critical minerals sector with the Panda Hill Niobium Project, unlocking opportunities in high-demand global markets. Uganda’s export earnings surged 77.6% in January, boosted by gold, coffee, and industrial products, signalling strong trade performance and foreign exchange growth. Kenya continues to lead the investment race with USD 2.9 billion in new deals spanning manufacturing, ICT, agriculture, and energy, while Rwanda strengthens investor confidence with a Fitch outlook upgrade. Somalia is positioning itself as a dual renewable and hydrocarbon energy hub, and South Sudan is mobilising USD 5.98 billion to develop the LAPSSET Corridor, enhancing regional trade and logistics integration. For foreign investors, these developments collectively underscore East Africa’s expanding opportunities across industrial production, natural resources, energy, trade, and infrastructure making the region a compelling destination for long-term, scalable investment.

Trend of the week

USD 3 billion Dubai investment signals rising gulf interest in East Africa’s industrial sector

East Africa is witnessing a growing wave of strategic foreign investment, highlighted by a USD 3 billion commitment from Dubai-based AriseIIP to develop industrial and export parks in Kenya over the next five years. The investment will target three special economic zones—two along the coast and one in Naivasha as well as the revitalisation of a local textiles firm, reinforcing Kenya’s ambition to become a regional manufacturing and export hub. Backed by partners including KCB Group and Afreximbank, the project will be financed through a mix of equity (30–40%) and debt from development finance institutions, alongside an additional USD 800 million facility to support businesses operating within the zones. The deal reflects a broader shift in global capital flows, as investors reposition supply chains toward Africa amid geopolitical tensions and changing trade dynamics. With interest already emerging from companies across Asia and the Middle East, Kenya is leveraging its strategic location, improving infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies to attract export-oriented industries. For foreign investors, this signals expanding opportunities in manufacturing, logistics, and industrial ecosystems, with the potential to tap into regional markets and evolving global value chains. As large-scale, long-term capital commitments increase, East Africa is steadily positioning itself as a competitive destination for industrial investment and global production.

Tanzania

Tanzania targets global Niobium market with Panda Hill project

Tanzania is moving closer to unlocking one of its most strategic mining assets with the anticipated finalisation of the Panda Hill Niobium Project agreement, a development that could position the country as a key player in the global critical minerals market. Located in the Mbeya region, Panda Hill is considered one of the world’s largest undeveloped niobium deposits, with planned investment exceeding TZS 1 trillion (over USD 400 million). Once operational, the project is expected to place Tanzania among the leading global producers of niobium, a high-value mineral used in steel manufacturing, aerospace, and emerging technologies. Beyond extraction, the project includes plans for local processing into ferroniobium, marking a significant shift toward value addition and industrialisation within Tanzania’s mining sector. With strong infrastructure access, established mining licences, and growing government support, Panda Hill represents a bankable, long-term investment opportunity with the potential to generate employment, boost exports, and integrate Tanzania into global supply chains. For foreign investors, the project offers early entry into a high-demand critical minerals market, with opportunities across mining, processing, and supply chain partnerships, supported by rising global demand and Tanzania’s push for value-added production.

Uganda

Uganda’s export earnings surge 77.6% as gold and coffee drive growth

Uganda has recorded a sharp surge in export performance, with merchandise export earnings rising 77.6% year-on-year to USD 1.5 billion in January, up from USD 844.6 million in the same period last year. The growth was driven by strong revenues from gold, coffee, industrial products, oil re-exports, and electricity, reflecting a broad-based expansion across key sectors. As Africa’s largest coffee exporter, Uganda continues to benefit from elevated global prices and rising export volumes, while its growing role as a regional gold processing and trading hub is further boosting foreign exchange inflows. The country’s increasing gold exports supported by rising global demand and central bank accumulation of bullion alongside resilient agricultural performance, are strengthening Uganda’s external position and trade balance. For foreign investors, this surge signals improving foreign exchange liquidity, expanding export-driven sectors, and emerging opportunities in commodities, trade, and value addition. As export momentum builds, Uganda is positioning itself as a more competitive and trade-driven economy within East Africa.

Kenya

USD 2.9B investment showcase positions Kenya as East Africa’s leading investment hub

Kenya has reinforced its position as a leading investment destination in Africa after unveiling more than USD 2.9 billion in new investment deals at the Kenya International Investment Conference 2026. Spanning sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, healthcare, energy, business process outsourcing, and real estate, the deals reflect a broad-based strategy to attract global capital and drive economic transformation. A majority of these projects are already underway, with the potential to create over 63,000 jobs, signaling strong execution momentum. This builds on rising investor confidence, with foreign direct investment inflows reaching USD 2 billion in 2025 (up 15% year-on-year), foreign exchange reserves hitting USD 14.6 billion, and inflation remaining stable at 4.4%. Meanwhile, the Nairobi Securities Exchange delivered a 52% return in dollar terms, ranking among Africa’s best-performing markets and reinforcing Kenya’s appeal as a stable, high-return investment environment. To further strengthen its investment case, the government is implementing wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, including digitising the One-Stop Investment Centre, removing domestic equity requirements for ICT firms, and enhancing tax transparency and predictability. Legal and institutional updates, such as the proposed Invest Kenya Bill, are expected to streamline approvals and improve investor aftercare. At the same time, infrastructure expansion remains central to the country’s strategy, with investments in transport networks, plans for 50 mega dams, and efforts to triple power generation capacity to 10,000 megawatts. Combined with Kenya’s strategic access to major regional markets—including the East African Community, COMESA, and the African Continental Free Trade Area—these developments position the country as a key gateway for investors seeking scalable, long-term opportunities across Africa.

Rwanda

Rwanda sends confidence signal to markets with Fitch outlook upgrade

Rwanda has received a boost in investor confidence after Fitch Ratings revised the country’s long-term foreign-currency sovereign outlook to Stable from Negative, while affirming its B+ rating. The upgrade reflects reduced uncertainty around external financing, supported by continued engagement with international partners and easing regional tensions. External disbursements reached approximately USD 1 billion in the fiscal year ending June 2025, helping to relieve short-term fiscal and external pressures. Looking ahead, Rwanda’s debt is expected to stabilise over the medium term, although it may rise to around 79% of GDP by 2027, above the average for similarly rated economies. However, the country’s debt profile remains a key strength, with about 89% owed to official lenders on concessional terms, reducing repayment risks. At the same time, fiscal consolidation is progressing, with the budget deficit projected to narrow to 3.6% of GDP by 2026, supported by improved tax revenues following recent reforms. While challenges remain, including a projected current account deficit of around 15% of GDP, driven by imports linked to large infrastructure projects such as Bugesera International Airport, the overall outlook signals a more stable macroeconomic environment. For investors, Rwanda’s improving fiscal discipline, continued access to external financing, and commitment to long-term development projects reinforce its position as one of East Africa’s more resilient and predictable investment destinations.

Somalia

Somalia unveils dual strategy in renewables and oil exploration

Somalia is emerging as one of Africa’s most compelling frontier energy markets, as senior officials prepare to engage global investors at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2026 Forum in Paris. The country is advancing a dual-track strategy that combines rapid renewable energy expansion with ambitious hydrocarbon exploration, signalling a decisive shift toward a more integrated and investment-ready energy sector. Backed by strong policy momentum, Somalia is targeting 50% renewable electricity generation by 2028 and aims to expand national energy access to 80% under its 2025–2029 transformation plan. With abundant solar and wind resources, improving regulatory clarity, and the establishment of key institutions such as the National Electricity Authority and Somali Petroleum Authority, the country is creating a more transparent and investor-friendly environment across its power and petroleum sectors. At the same time, Somalia is preparing for a landmark offshore drilling campaign in 2026, led by Turkish Petroleum, following extensive seismic surveys that point to potential reserves of up to 30 billion barrels of oil and gas. This marks the country’s most significant exploration effort in decades and positions it as a potential new entrant in global hydrocarbon supply. Somalia is also scaling renewable and hybrid energy projects, including the 55 MW Jazeera solar-plus-storage project in Mogadishu, alongside regional interconnection plans with Ethiopia to integrate into the East African Power Pool. These developments are expected to reduce energy costs, improve reliability, and unlock industrial growth. As Somalia balances energy security, affordability, and export potential, its evolving regulatory framework, expanding project pipeline, and resource potential present a compelling dual opportunity for investors seeking both near-term infrastructure plays and long-term resource exposure in one of Africa’s fastest-transforming energy markets.

South Sudan

Afri Fund Capital Targets USD 5.98 billion Debt Raise to Power LAPSSET Corridor

Afri Fund Capital is seeking to raise USD 5.98 billion in debt financing to support the development of the Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor, signalling a major shift toward private capital-led infrastructure development in East Africa. The LAPSSET Corridor is one of Africa’s most ambitious infrastructure projects aims to connect Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan through a network of ports, highways, railways, and pipelines, positioning the region as a key trade and logistics gateway. The financing initiative highlights growing investor appetite for large-scale, bankable infrastructure assets as governments increasingly turn to public-private partnerships (PPPs) to bridge funding gaps and accelerate economic transformation. With its multi-sector opportunities spanning transport, energy, logistics, and urban development, LAPSSET is emerging as a strategic platform for long-term capital deployment. If successfully executed, the corridor is expected to unlock regional trade, reduce transport costs, and integrate East Africa more deeply into continental value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), reinforcing Africa’s position as a rising destination for global investment.

Upcoming events

African REITs Conference 2026

Date: March 31 – April 2, 2026

Venue: Enashipai Resort & Spa, Naivasha, Kenya

Agenda: Focuses on listed real estate, policy innovation, and improving market transparency across Africa.

How to register:

Register through the official conference website or event organizers via this link – https://sajili.io/events/825b-african-reit-conference-2026

Who should attend:

Real estate investors

Fund managers & REIT sponsors

Policymakers & regulators

Developers & financial institutions

Investment advisors & analysts

Key features:

Expert panel discussions on REIT markets

Networking with industry leaders

Insights on policy and regulatory frameworks

Investment opportunities in African real estate

Opinion of the week

“While the world focuses on declining aid, capital is flowing into Africa at record levels—this is not a crisis, it is a transformation.”

Amne Suedi- Founder of Shikana Investment and Advisory group

Conclusion

East Africa’s investment landscape is clearly entering a new phase of growth and global relevance. From Dubai’s $3 billion industrial commitment in Kenya to Tanzania’s strategic Panda Hill Niobium Project, Uganda’s booming exports, and large-scale infrastructure initiatives across South Sudan and Somalia, the region is attracting diversified foreign capital at an unprecedented pace. These developments highlight the rising competitiveness of East African markets, underpinned by supportive policies, strategic locations, and sectoral diversification. The message is clear: East Africa is no longer just a frontier market, it is a dynamic hub for industrial, trade, natural resource, and infrastructure opportunities. Early engagement, strategic partnerships, and a focus on high-growth sectors can position investors to capture long-term returns while contributing to the region’s economic transformation. With momentum building across multiple countries and sectors, East Africa is steadily establishing itself as a top-tier destination for forward-looking global investment.

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