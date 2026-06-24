Junior Indaba 2026 ENSight

Africa's mining sector is undergoing significant transformation as governments implement new regulatory frameworks and policies aimed at capturing greater value from critical minerals.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Junior Indaba 2026

Below, we share our Junior Indaba ENSight, a curated collection of articles offering expert perspectives on the key issues shaping the future of junior mining in South Africa and across the continent.

As the industry navigates evolving regulatory frameworks, investment dynamics and the need for inclusive growth, these insights unpack some of the most pressing conversations. These include the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining, unlocking opportunity through policy certainty, and the role of responsible partnerships.

Mining continues to play a central role in Africa’s economic future, but progress depends on the right legal, regulatory and partnership frameworks. This collection reflects ENS practitioners’ views on the trends, challenges and opportunities defining the next phase of the sector.

Explore our ENSight articles below:

From regulation to equity: Africa’s critical minerals landscape

by Ntsiki Adonisi and Sandile Nhlengetwa

Africa is redefining its mining future as demand for critical minerals grows. Moving beyond regulation, countries are targeting value chain participation, balancing sovereignty, investment and infrastructure to avoid a green resource curse.



Reflections ahead of Junior Mining Indaba: Formalising artisanal and small-scale mining in South Africa

by Andrea Cabanac and Minenhle July

South Africa is formalising artisanal and small-scale mining, distinguishing it from illegal mining. Policy and legal reforms aim to boost participation, support compliance and drive sustainable sector growth.

Wave of Change in West and Southern African mining jurisdictions

by Zinzi Lawrence and Minenhle July

Africa’s mining landscape is shifting as governments tighten control, promote beneficiation and expand state participation. Reforms across key jurisdictions aim to capture greater value while balancing investment and sovereignty.

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