Africa’s Energy Evolution: Promise And Constraint

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, one observation is clear: the energy sector across the African continent is evolving at pace.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Following the conclusion of the 2026 Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, one observation is clear: the energy sector across the African continent is evolving at pace.

The scale of ambition, the diversity of projects under discussion, and the breadth of international interest all point to a sector that is maturing rapidly. This evolution holds enormous promise. Done well, it should benefit the continent’s people by driving down the cost of electricity, supporting industrialisation, and enabling broad-based economic growth.

The progress is real. In South Africa alone, projects procured under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme are reaching commercial operation, demonstrating that well-structured procurement can attract meaningful private capital and deliver tangible megawatts to the grid.

The opening up of markets across the region to allow the selling to privately held trading platforms and the direct commercial and industrial electricity sales between project owners and industrial and commercial customers have further accelerated project development.

In addition, the introduction of battery energy storage systems have further improved the spread of available energy derived form renewable energy sources.

International investors are increasingly committing to solar, wind and battery storage projects across the region, and the various power pools continues to provide a framework for cross-border energy trade. These are encouraging signs.

Yet for all the momentum, three fundamental constraints continue to limit the pace at which the continent’s energy transformation can proceed. Unless these are addressed with sustained focus, the full benefits of the current wave of investment and energy availability will not reach the communities and economies that need them most.

Capacity within government agencies

The first constraint is institutional capacity, particularly within the transmission and distribution agencies responsible for connecting new generation to end-users. Across the continent, and especially in less developed regions, these agencies often lack the technical resources, staffing and funding to plan, procure and maintain the grid infrastructure that new power projects require. Without adequate transmission capacity, even the most competitively priced generation sits stranded. Building generation without simultaneously investing in the networks that deliver it to consumers is an exercise in frustration - for developers, governments and citizens alike.

Clear regulatory frameworks for competitive trading

The second constraint is regulatory clarity. For private capital to flow at the scale the continent requires, investors need predictable, transparent rules that allow competitive energy trading. This means well-designed market structures, credible off-take arrangements, and regulatory frameworks that balance consumer protection with sufficient returns to attract sustained investment. Where regulation is opaque or subject to sudden change, capital moves elsewhere. Africa cannot afford that. The jurisdictions that establish clear, stable and competitive frameworks will be the ones that attract the lion’s share of the investment now available.

Regional co-operation and cross-border grids

The third constraint is the need for deeper regional co-operation in strengthening and developing cross-border grid networks. Energy does not respect national boundaries. A solar resource in one country can serve demand in another, but only if the physical and regulatory infrastructure exists to enable that trade.

Regional power pools, harmonised technical standards, and shared investment in interconnectors are all essential to unlocking the continent’s potential. Progress here has been incremental, but it needs to accelerate.

Looking ahead

None of these constraints is insurmountable, and we recognise that initiatives to address each of them are already under way. What is needed now is acceleration. At ENS, we are committed to supporting that effort - advising governments, developers and investors as they navigate the legal and regulatory complexities of Africa’s energy transition.

The opportunity before the continent is immense. Realising it will require sustained focus on the institutional, regulatory and co-operative foundations that underpin a functioning energy market. The energy is there. The capital is willing. The task now is to build the systems that connect the two.

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