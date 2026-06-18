Nigeria’s Net Billing Regulations 2026: Assessing Commercial Opportunity And Economic Viability

- within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Criminal Law and Finance and Banking topic(s)
- in Nigeria
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The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s recently issued Net Billing Regulations 2026 mark a significant milestone in the evolution of Nigeria’s distributed renewable energy market. For the first time, eligible customers can export surplus renewable electricity to distribution networks and receive bill credits under a standardised framework.
In this article, TEMPLARS Partner, Desmond Ogba, and Associates, Joshua Olorunmaiye and Nyerhovwo Umukoro, examine the commercial implications of the Regulations for developers, investors, financiers, DisCos and other key stakeholders. They place particular emphasis on the commercial and economic viability of the net billing regime, rather than on legal and regulatory mechanics alone.
The article analyses the key features of the Regulations, the opportunities that they create, and the challenges they present for market participants. It also considers the broader role of the Regulations in Nigeria’s nascent decentralised electricity market.
As Nigeria seeks to accelerate renewable energy deployment and attract investment to advance its energy transition objectives, the Net Billing Regulations may prove to be among the most commercially significant renewable energy reforms introduced since the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]