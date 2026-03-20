The Crude Is Ours. So Why Are Nigerians Paying N1,300 For A Litre Of Petrol?

Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) is a leading world class legal solutions provider with clients in diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy. Our diversified skills ensure that we provide innovative legal solutions to our clients. At OAL, we are always devoted to our EPIC values: our excellence, professionalism, innovation & commitment.

Article Insights

Collins Okeke’s articles from Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: in Nigeria Olisa Agbakoba Legal (OAL) are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring, Family and Matrimonial, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

INTRODUCTION

Nigeria's current petrol price crisis is a glaring paradox. As Africa's largest crude oil producer, with daily output approaching 1.5 million barrels, the country finds itself in the grip of a domestic fuel emergency, with pump prices surging from under N800 per litre in late 2025 to over N1,300 per litre by March 2026, a rise of more than 60 per cent in a matter of weeks. This is not merely a market fluctuation. It is the symptom of a structural failure decades in the making.

The immediate trigger is the escalating Middle East conflict, which has driven Brent crude toward $114 per barrel. But the deeper cause is Nigeria's near-total absence of functioning domestic refining capacity. With the Dangote Petroleum Refinery as the only significant operational refinery in the country, and with that facility dependent on imported crude cargoes that have been severely disrupted, receiving only 5 of the 13 to 14 cargoes it needs monthly, Nigeria remains catastrophically exposed to international oil market shocks.

The consequences are felt across every layer of the economy. Higher fuel costs translate directly into higher transport fares, increased food prices and rising production costs for businesses. For a country still navigating significant inflationary pressures and widespread poverty, energy insecurity is not an abstract policy problem. It is an immediate hardship affecting millions of ordinary Nigerians.

WHY NIGERIA CANNOT FUEL ITSELF

1. Collapse of State-Owned Refining Capacity

Nigeria's four state-owned refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna have operated far below capacity for decades due to chronic underinvestment, corruption and institutional neglect. The Port Harcourt refinery, with a nameplate capacity of over 210,000 barrels per day, has repeatedly failed rehabilitation attempts. Rather than processing its own crude oil domestically, Nigeria has for years exported crude and reimported refined petroleum products at great cost, a fiscally irrational arrangement that drained foreign exchange and left consumers at the mercy of global price swings.

2. Subsidy Removal Without a Transition Safety Net

The removal of the fuel subsidy in 2023 under President Tinubu, whilst fiscally necessary to end a regime of massive rent-seeking and corruption, was executed without an adequate transition framework. With subsidies dismantled and no sufficiently developed domestic refining infrastructure to provide price buffers, retail pump prices became directly tied to volatile international crude prices. The 2026 federal budget was benchmarked at $64.85 per barrel; with crude now trading between $87 and $94, the gap between policy assumptions and market reality has widened dramatically, yet consumers absorb the pain whilst the government captures the windfall.

3. Monopoly Risk in the Downstream Sector

The Dangote Refinery, with a nameplate capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, represents a historic private sector achievement and a genuine step towards domestic energy sufficiency. However, its position as the sole functioning major refinery in Nigeria creates significant systemic risk. When it suspends loading operations, as it did in early March 2026, the entire domestic fuel supply chain is disrupted. A market dependent on a single supplier, however large, cannot achieve resilience. Monopoly conditions also limit competitive pricing, leaving consumers without the protection that a multi-player refining market would provide.

THE WAY FORWARD

1. Honour Existing Crude Commitments and Support the Dangote Refinery

A critical but underappreciated fact in Nigeria's energy security debate is this: the crude resources needed to fuel the Dangote Refinery already exist, the legal framework to deliver them is already in place, and the government has already made the commitments. What is missing is not legislation, not resources and not policy design. It is the institutional discipline to honour obligations already entered into.

Under the Federal Government's naira-for-crude policy, NNPC is obligated to supply the Dangote Refinery with crude oil purchased in naira, shielding domestic refining from foreign exchange volatility. A two-year Sales and Purchase Agreement was signed between NNPC and Dangote in August 2025, formalising this arrangement. Yet the refinery currently receives only five crude cargoes per month from NNPC, far below the 13 cargoes it requires monthly to operate at full domestic supply capacity. Between January and August 2025, domestic refiners collectively requested 123.48 million barrels of crude under allocation arrangements but received only 67.66 million barrels, a shortfall of over 45 per cent. The consequence is that the refinery is forced to procure the balance on international markets at dollar-denominated prices plus freight and trader premiums, directly driving up the pump price that Nigerian consumers pay.

The situation is worsened by a deeply perverse dynamic: Nigerian crude is being sold by NNPC Limited to foreign traders, who then resell it back to domestic refiners after adding their own margins. Nigeria is, in effect, exporting its own crude and reimporting it at a premium, the very irrational cycle that the naira-for-crude policy was designed to eliminate. The Dangote Refinery has publicly called for transparency in NNPC's crude allocation process, noting that domestic refining must be prioritised over crude sales to international traders, a priority consistent with the statutory mandate of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) under the PIA 2021 to ensure crude oil supply for domestic refineries. Separately, upstream producers are also falling short of the distinct domestic crude supply obligations imposed on them under Section 109(2) of the PIA 2021, which requires lessees of Petroleum Mining Leases to allocate specified volumes of produced crude to the domestic market before exporting the remainder, obligations further operationalised by the Production Curtailment and Domestic Crude Oil Supply Obligation Regulations 2023, gazetted by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC). Under that regulatory framework, DCSO obligations must be discharged before crude export permits can be issued in any given quarter; yet producers have persistently diverted designated domestic cargoes to export markets, a practice the NUPRC itself has formally characterised as a violation of Nigerian law. The cumulative effect of NNPC's opaque allocation practices, producer non-compliance with the DCSO, and the resultant reliance on international traders at premium cost is a structurally self-defeating feedstock regime that undermines the refinery's operational viability and Nigeria's broader domestic energy security.

The immediate policy imperative is clear: NNPC must fulfil its crude allocation commitments to the Dangote Refinery in full and consistently, prioritising domestic refining over crude exports to international traders. The Federal Government must enforce PIA upstream supply obligations as a matter of energy security, not merely commercial contract management. Additionally, tax incentives and access to low-cost financing should be extended to support the refinery's expansion phases and operational stability, treating it, at least for this critical period, as national infrastructure rather than merely a private commercial venture. None of this requires new legislation. It requires political will and institutional accountability.

2. Build Local Refining Capacity, Not Import Dependency

Some have suggested that the answer to Dangote's dominance is to liberalise importation of refined petroleum products, allowing international traders to supply the Nigerian market and thereby introduce competitive pricing. This argument is superficially attractive but fundamentally flawed. Reliance on imported refined products is precisely the arrangement that left Nigeria vulnerable for decades before the Dangote Refinery came on stream. It drains foreign exchange, exposes the naira to additional pressure and permanently subordinates Nigeria's energy security to decisions made by foreign refiners and global shipping markets. Importation does not solve the monopoly problem. It merely replaces a domestic monopoly with a collective foreign one, whilst ensuring that Nigeria captures none of the industrial value of refining its own crude.

The credible path to breaking monopoly power is not importation. It is investment in competing domestic refining capacity. Nigeria possesses the crude oil, the land, the labour and the demand to support multiple refineries. What is required is the policy architecture to make them viable. The Federal Government should establish a New Refinery Investment Framework offering pioneer tax status, import duty waivers on refinery equipment, dedicated crude allocation guarantees and streamlined NMDPRA licensing to attract serious investors into mid-scale and modular refining. The target should be a minimum of four to five significant domestic refiners operational by 2032, creating genuine price competition at the ex-depot level. This is not a distant aspiration. It is an achievable industrial policy goal, if the political will exists to pursue it.

3. Accelerate Energy Transition and Diversification

Nigeria's long-term energy security cannot rest on petroleum alone. The current crisis offers a compelling case for urgently scaling the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) programme for transportation, fast-tracking liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) penetration in homes and industry, and accelerating renewable energy deployment to reduce electricity generation costs. Reducing petrol dependence across the transport and power sectors through credible alternative energy policies is the only sustainable path to insulating ordinary Nigerians from the recurring shocks of global oil market volatility.

CONCLUSION

Nigeria's energy insecurity is not an act of nature. It is the product of policy neglect, institutional dysfunction and a failure to convert oil wealth into domestic industrial capacity. The current crisis, painful as it is, presents a rare political opportunity: with global oil revenues surging past budget benchmarks, the Federal Government has the fiscal headroom to make the strategic investments in domestic refining and energy diversification that have been deferred for generations.

The immediate priority must be to support the Dangote Refinery as a short-term stabiliser. But true energy security demands competition, and competition must be built at home, not imported. Turning to foreign refined products as a cure for domestic monopoly is a false solution that perpetuates dependency and sacrifices industrial value. The answer is a deliberate, incentive-driven policy to grow Nigeria's domestic refining sector from one major player to many. An energy-secure Nigeria is achievable. It requires political will, sound policy architecture and the courage to treat energy independence not as an aspiration, but as a national imperative.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.