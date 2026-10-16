What South Africa Must Get Right To Win Back Mining Investment

At a glance

The 2026 Joburg Indaba comes at an important moment for South African mining.

South Africa already has the mineral base, mining experience, private sector capacity and market institutions to compete for global capital.

Winning back investment will depend on demonstrating that projects can move from application to production, and product from pit to port, within commercially credible timeframes.

This challenge is reflected in the Indaba programme, which brings together geopolitical realignment, supply-chain resilience, investor confidence and logistics reform. These themes are inseparable. Competition for capital is intensifying just as governments and manufacturers seek more secure and diversified mineral supply chains. South Africa has an opportunity to benefit from that shift, but mineral endowment alone will not be enough. Investors compare jurisdictions according to the conditions in which capital must operate: security of tenure, permitting timeframes, infrastructure capacity and cost, operational reliability, export and beneficiation requirements, and, ultimately, the ability of institutions to deliver.

South Africa’s advantages

South Africa retains formidable advantages. Its mineral base is deep and diverse, with global significance in platinum group metals and manganese, as well as considerable potential in copper, critical minerals and other resources required for industrialisation and evolving energy systems. Just as importantly, more than a century of mining has created a depth of technical expertise that few jurisdictions can match. South African geologists, mining and process engineers, metallurgists, surveyors, environmental specialists and mine operators have developed and managed some of the world’s deepest and most technically demanding operations. That experience extends across the full mining value chain, from exploration and mine design to construction, processing, rehabilitation and closure, supported by specialist equipment, technology and service providers with experience both at home and across the continent. Alongside this technical depth sits a sophisticated private sector with proven capability in finance, law and complex project development, supported by strong capital markets, a major stock exchange, experienced commercial banks and development finance institutions, and an industrial base that many competing jurisdictions are still trying to build.

Investors now devote at least as much attention to what lies above ground as to what lies beneath it. In transactions and project development, the focus moves quickly from the quality and quantity of the orebody to the reliability of rail and ports, the status and security of mineral rights, the timing of approvals, access to electricity and water, community stability, environmental processes and the consistency with which policy is applied. Mines are developed over long horizons and require substantial capital before they produce revenue. Investors and lenders therefore need to assess whether a project can be permitted, financed, built and expanded within a credible timeframe, and whether its product can reach customers reliably and at a competitive cost. Uncertainty at any point in that chain affects valuation, financing terms and, ultimately, the decision on whether to proceed.

The importance of logistics in the mining context

Logistics has consequently moved to the centre of the mining investment case. Additional production has value only if those tonnes can be moved through the system reliably and competitively. The same consideration runs through project finance: rail capacity, port performance and export reliability shape throughput assumptions, cash flows and the ability to service debt.

Against that background, the movement in 2026 is significant and encouraging. The Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager allocated rail slots to 11 private train operating companies, which are now progressing through the processes required to commence operations. The allocated slots are expected to introduce approximately 24 million tonnes of additional annual freight capacity once the operators commence services, with scope to increase these volumes further. The final Network Statement Version 4, published in September, sets the access framework for the next phase of implementation. This is an important opening for private sector investment, operational expertise and innovation in a network on which the mining industry depends. Together, these steps begin to move open access from policy design towards an operating market. The next test is to translate that momentum into services commencing as planned, capacity being available in practice and a regime that supports bankable, long-term investment in rolling stock and operations.

Rights administration

Mineral rights administration requires the same focus on implementation. The new mining cadastre is intended to replace the South African Mineral Resources Administration Database with a transparent and reliable platform for applications and rights information, but it is not yet fully operational nationally. Government is now targeting the end of March 2027 for completion of the national rollout. Delays in data verification and migration, compounded by overlapping or inaccurate legacy records, have reinforced the uncertainty the system is intended to resolve. Investors need to know who holds which right, over what area, and how long an application or transfer is likely to take. The cadastre will add real value only when accurate data, clear processes and dependable turnaround times are evident in practice.

Conclusion

Mining investors do not expect a risk-free jurisdiction. They do, however, expect risks to be identifiable, capable of assessment and addressed within a consistently applied framework. South Africa’s legal, financial and technical maturity remains a competitive advantage, but that advantage is eroded when administrative outcomes are slow or unpredictable, or when corruption and illegal mining are allowed to persist. After years of strategies and reform commitments, the strongest investment signal will be delivery: trains operating under the new access model; sustained improvement in corridor and port performance; a functioning cadastre founded on reliable records; faster and more transparent rights administration; and policy that can be implemented without repeated clarification or delay. Such outcomes would do more to restore confidence than another statement of intent.

There are sound reasons for optimism. Co-operation among Government, organised business and the mining industry has helped to advance reforms that had stalled for years, particularly in logistics. South Africa’s private sector brings practical operating experience, capital, technical depth and an ability to solve complex problems at scale. The current phase of the Government-Business Partnership, expressly focused on growth, employment and confidence, provides a platform to put those strengths to work. Its credibility will ultimately rest on outcomes that companies can build into their investment models and boards can rely upon when approving capital.

Government also has an important role in creating more effective mechanisms for addressing community concerns and disputes. These issues cannot be left indefinitely to individual mining companies, particularly where they involve competing rights, local service delivery or failures of public administration. Timely and principled intervention can support both operational stability and better outcomes for host communities.

South Africa already has the mineral base, mining experience, private sector capacity and market institutions to compete for global capital. Winning back investment will depend on demonstrating that projects can move from application to production, and product from pit to port, within commercially credible timeframes. Consistent execution would allow the country to turn its established strengths, and the renewed global focus on critical minerals and resilient supply chains, into investment and growth.