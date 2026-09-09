Taking Up Space: Young Leadership In The Energy Sector (Podcast)

Working in the oil and gas sector has taught attorney Amore Carstens Petersen that technical excellence is only one part of leadership in a commercially complex, technically demanding, and historically...

Amore says that when she began her career as an attorney, she believed credibility came from having all the answers. She thought that if she worked hard enough, prepared thoroughly enough, and mastered every technical detail, confidence and authority would naturally follow.

Amore explains that, in many ways, particularly in the legal profession, this mindset serves you well. However, working in the oil and gas sector – an industry that is commercially complex, technically demanding and historically male-dominated – has taught her that technical excellence is only one part of leadership. The other part is learning to take up space.

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