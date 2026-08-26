The Hidden Litigation Risk After Saudi Opposition Proceedings

SAIP opposition wins may not end disputes, as registrations can remain vulnerable to undisclosed court challenges.

For many brand owners, defeating an opposition before the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) feels like the end of the dispute. The application proceeds to registration, the certificate is issued, and the business moves ahead with launch plans, packaging, licensing and enforcement.

In most cases, that is a reasonable assumption. But under the current procedural framework, that may not always be the end of the matter.

The current procedural framework may, in some cases, leave a successful applicant or registered owner unaware that the opposition decision underlying its registration remains under judicial challenge.

When registration may not end the dispute

Under Article 15(3) of the GCC Trademark Law, as applied in Saudi Arabia, an interested person may challenge SAIP’s decision on an opposition before the competent court within 30 days from notification.

Importantly, the filing of that challenge does not suspend the registration process unless the court orders otherwise.

As a result, a trademark may proceed to registration and a certificate may issue while the court-challenge period is still running, or even while a judicial challenge is already pending. The registration remains effective unless and until a court directs otherwise, but from a practical perspective the dispute may still be alive.

A particular issue may arise where the opponent files its court challenge against SAIP alone. In that situation, the applicant or registered owner may not be named as a party, may not be served, and may receive no direct notice that the matter has moved into court proceedings. If the owner searches only its own name/details, it may find nothing because it is not formally part of the case.

The result is that the owner may continue investing in the brand without knowing that a judicial challenge is still under way.

A simple illustration

Consider a common scenario. Company A opposes Company B’s trademark application. SAIP dismisses the opposition, and Company B’s mark proceeds to registration. Company B receives its certificate and continues to build the brand.

Company A then challenges SAIP’s decision before the Commercial Court, naming only SAIP. Company B is not joined, not served and not otherwise alerted. It continues to invest in marketing, stock, distribution and possibly licensing arrangements, assuming that the matter concluded at the administrative stage.

If the court later overturns SAIP’s decision and directs SAIP to implement the judgment, Company B’s registration may be removed or cancelled. Yet Company B may never have had the opportunity to respond to Company A’s evidence, explain the commercial background, or place before the court material that was not before SAIP. That may affect both procedural fairness and the completeness of the record before the court.

Why the existing remedies may not fully address the issue

Saudi procedure does provide mechanisms that may assist in appropriate cases.

Article 80 of the Law of Civil Procedure permits joinder where this serves justice or helps reveal the truth. If the owner becomes aware of the proceedings in time, it may apply to intervene or seek joinder and then present its evidence and submissions.

There may also be a remedy after judgment. Article 86 of the Commercial Courts Law refers to the reconsideration grounds in the Law of Civil Procedure. Article 200(2) of the Law of Civil Procedure allows reconsideration by a person against whom a judgment is treated as conclusive, but who was neither joined nor intervened in the original proceedings. The time limit is 30 days from the date on which that affected non-party learns of the judgment.

These are important safeguards. However, they operate most effectively once the owner becomes aware of the proceedings or judgment. If the owner does not discover the case in time, the opportunity for participation at the merits stage may be lost.

Reconsideration in particular is an exceptional remedy, not a routine second appeal. An owner seeking it must usually show how the judgment operates against it, preserve evidence of when it first learned of the judgment, and seek a stay where appropriate, since filing for reconsideration does not itself suspend execution.

In that sense, reconsideration may provide an important corrective in some cases, but it is not a complete substitute for early notice.

A practical post-opposition protocol

Stage Recommended action Immediately after the SAIP decision Record the opponent’s notification date and calculate the 30-day challenge period carefully. Keep the Saudi agent’s mandate active and avoid treating the file as closed solely because the certificate has issued. During and just after the 30-day window Ask SAIP in writing whether it has received court service, a stay order or a judicial challenge linked to the relevant opposition decision and application number. Allow a short administrative buffer, as a claim filed on the last day may be served later. If proceedings are discovered Consider immediate intervention or joinder. Submit the owner’s evidence and confirm whether any stay affects the registration. If the matter moves to appeal, obtain advice on joining in support of SAIP or seeking court-ordered joinder. If a final judgment is discovered Record precisely when and how the owner learned of it. Assess reconsideration without delay, file within 30 days where available, explain the judgment’s conclusive effect, and request a stay supported by evidence of serious harm.

Until a formal notice mechanism or mandatory-joinder approach is introduced, brand owners may wish to treat the period following a successful opposition decision as a separate risk-management stage.

One point is worth stressing. An owner should not rely solely on a court search by party name. If it is not named in the proceedings, its own court dashboard may not reveal the case. Effective monitoring should instead be linked to the opposition decision, the application or registration number, and direct communication with SAIP.

For high-value launches, licensing arrangements and transactional matters, businesses may also wish to distinguish between registration validity and litigation finality. A registration certificate remains legally effective unless and until the position changes, but commercially it is useful to know whether the underlying opposition decision remains open to challenge or is already the subject of pending proceedings.

An area where further procedural clarity may assist

A practical long-term improvement would be for a claimant challenging an opposition decision to name and serve the applicant or registered owner as an affected party.

Alternatively, once SAIP is served, SAIP could notify the owner and provide the court with the registered contact details so that joinder can be considered before the merits are decided.

Another helpful step would be for SAIP’s register to display a neutral notation such as “judicial challenge pending” against the relevant application or registration. This would not suspend the registration process or prejudge the outcome. It would simply make the existence of a continuing challenge visible to interested parties.

The underlying principle is straightforward: where a judicial challenge may affect a registered trademark right, the owner should, so far as possible, receive notice and a meaningful opportunity to be heard.

Until any further procedural development occurs, careful monitoring remains the most practical protection. In Saudi trademark practice, a successful outcome at the opposition stage may be a significant milestone but for some brand owners, it may not yet be the final one.