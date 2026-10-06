WIPO Announces Individual Fees For Saudi Arabia Under The Madrid Protocol

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced the individual fees that will apply to international trademark registrations designating Saudi Arabia and to renewals covering the Kingdom under the Madrid Protocol.

The announcement follows Saudi Arabia’s declaration under Article 8(7)(a) of the Madrid Protocol and comes ahead of the Protocol’s entry into force in the Kingdom on 8 October 2026.

Individual Fees Applicable to Saudi Arabia

From 8 October 2026, the following fees will apply:

Filing / Renewal Individual Fee International application or subsequent designation CHF 1,397 per class Collective or certification mark CHF 1,719 per class Renewal of an international registration CHF 1,397 per class Renewal during the grace period CHF 1,612 per class

Saudi Arabia and the Madrid System

Saudi Arabia’s accession to the Madrid Protocol will enable trademark holders in the Kingdom to use the Madrid System to seek trademark protection across other member jurisdictions through a centralized international filing system.

Similarly, trademark owners from other Madrid System members will be able to designate Saudi Arabia in new international applications or subsequently extend existing international registrations to cover the Kingdom.

The announcement of the individual fees provides greater clarity for brand owners on the costs associated with obtaining and maintaining international trademark protection in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Madrid Protocol becoming operational in the Kingdom.

Preparing for 8 October

With the Madrid Protocol entering into force in Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026, businesses with existing or planned trademark interests in the Kingdom should review their filing strategies and consider whether the Madrid System or the national filing route is more appropriate for their portfolios.