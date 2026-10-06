ARTICLE
6 October 2026

WIPO Announces Individual Fees For Saudi Arabia Under The Madrid Protocol

UT
United Trademark & Patent Services

Contributor

United Trademark & Patent Services logo
United Trademark and Patent Services was founded in 1949 and has worked its way up to attain the position as one of the leading firms specializing in Intellectual Property Law in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, where we maintain our own offices. The Firm specializes in Intellectual Property filings, prosecution and litigation, licensing, distributorship agreements, franchising, transfer of technology, anti-counterfeiting and litigation. We take pride in having more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies on our firm’s portfolio.
Explore Firm Details
The World Intellectual Property Organization has announced the individual fees that will apply to international trademark registrations designating Saudi Arabia under the Madrid Protocol, effective 8 October 2026. The fee structure includes charges for international applications, collective marks, renewals, and grace period renewals, ranging from CHF 1,397 to CHF 1,719 per class.
Saudi Arabia Intellectual Property
United Trademark & Patent Services
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has announced the individual fees that will apply to international trademark registrations designating Saudi Arabia and to renewals covering the Kingdom under the Madrid Protocol.

The announcement follows Saudi Arabia’s declaration under Article 8(7)(a) of the Madrid Protocol and comes ahead of the Protocol’s entry into force in the Kingdom on 8 October 2026.

Individual Fees Applicable to Saudi Arabia

From 8 October 2026, the following fees will apply:

Filing / Renewal Individual Fee
International application or subsequent designation CHF 1,397 per class
Collective or certification mark CHF 1,719 per class
Renewal of an international registration CHF 1,397 per class
Renewal during the grace period CHF 1,612 per class

Saudi Arabia and the Madrid System

Saudi Arabia’s accession to the Madrid Protocol will enable trademark holders in the Kingdom to use the Madrid System to seek trademark protection across other member jurisdictions through a centralized international filing system.

Similarly, trademark owners from other Madrid System members will be able to designate Saudi Arabia in new international applications or subsequently extend existing international registrations to cover the Kingdom.

The announcement of the individual fees provides greater clarity for brand owners on the costs associated with obtaining and maintaining international trademark protection in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Madrid Protocol becoming operational in the Kingdom.

Preparing for 8 October

With the Madrid Protocol entering into force in Saudi Arabia on 8 October 2026, businesses with existing or planned trademark interests in the Kingdom should review their filing strategies and consider whether the Madrid System or the national filing route is more appropriate for their portfolios.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of United Trademark & Patent Services
United Trademark & Patent Services
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More