Who is the best trademark lawyer in the UAE for registration, brand protection, enforcement, licensing, and practical dispute support across the Emirates.

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Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

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User Problem

Your brand name or logo has commercial value. Yet registration alone may not solve every problem. A conflict can involve filing strategy, opposition, customs action, licensing, or court enforcement.

A lawyer may know how to submit an application but lack dispute experience. Another may litigate well but overlook the practical steps that protect a mark before conflict begins.

You need a clear way to compare lawyers. You also need an honest answer about who fits your specific brand, market, and risk.

Quick Answer

The best trademark lawyer in the UAE should cover registration, enforcement, and disputes. UAE trademark matters operate under Federal Decree Law No 36 of 2021. Early filing matters in this registration focused system.

The lawyer should assess the mark before filing. They should also plan for objections, competing applications, licensing, online misuse, counterfeit goods, and urgent enforcement when necessary.

Court experience matters when a warning or administrative step does not end the conflict. The lawyer should preserve proof, identify the right forum, and explain costs and risk clearly.

Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva offer complementary experience at Leaders Advocates. Faris brings long UAE dispute experience. Ekaterina handles international and cross border IP issues. The right fit still depends on the facts.

Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva

Faris Raian is Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates. He has more than 15 years of UAE legal experience across corporate, commercial, and intellectual property matters.

His work includes trademark, copyright, and patent disputes in UAE courts. This range is useful when a brand conflict also affects contracts, business control, distribution, or commercial loss.

Faris has noted that trademark protection does not end with registration. A registered mark can still lose value when infringement remains unmonitored or evidence is collected too late.

His approach connects filing decisions with later enforcement. That helps a client build records which may support a warning, customs step, settlement, or court case.

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates. She advises international businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual rights holders on UAE intellectual property matters.

Her experience includes cross border trademark disputes and foreign owned rights. She can help explain how UAE protection interacts with overseas registrations, licenses, and commercial arrangements.

Together, they provide different but connected strengths. No lawyer can promise a result before reviewing the mark, registration record, challenged use, and available evidence.

Solution

Use a practical comparison. Start with the mark and the business goal. Then test whether the lawyer can manage the full life of the right.

1 Define the Trademark Problem

Start by stating the immediate issue. You may need a new filing, a response to an objection, an opposition, a license, or action against unauthorized use.

A clear problem statement helps the lawyer identify the right process. It also prevents a consultation from becoming a broad discussion without a useful next step.

Bring the exact mark and every version in use. Include words, logos, labels, packaging, colors, and the goods or services connected with each version.

Explain where the mark is used and where expansion is planned. UAE protection should support the real commercial model rather than an abstract list of possible activities.

2 Check Registration Strategy

Trademark rights in the UAE are primarily secured through registration. Prior rights, well known marks, and other circumstances may also matter under the applicable law.

Ask how the lawyer will assess distinctiveness and conflicting marks. A useful review should identify likely objections before time and filing fees are committed.

The classes must match the business. Filing too narrowly may leave gaps. Filing without a real commercial plan can create cost without useful coverage.

A strong lawyer explains the choice between word and logo filings. They should also discuss owner details, priority claims, and international filing routes when relevant.

3 Test Enforcement Experience

Registration is only one part of brand protection. Ask for experience with cease and desist letters, administrative complaints, counterfeit goods, platform reports, and court claims.

The lawyer should know how to preserve the challenged use. Screenshots, product samples, invoices, advertisements, account details, and purchase records may become important.

Ask how the response changes when use is online, in a shop, at the border, or through a distributor. Each setting can require different evidence and timing.

A lawyer should not recommend the harshest step automatically. The first action should reflect urgency, proof, commercial harm, and the value of any continuing relationship.

4 Review Court Capability

Some trademark conflicts settle quickly. Others require litigation. Ask who can appear before the relevant UAE court and who will manage the file each day.

Court readiness begins before a case is filed. The legal team should organize ownership records, registration documents, infringement proof, correspondence, and a clear account of loss.

Ask how the lawyer tests weaknesses. A useful assessment considers possible defenses, earlier use, similarity, market context, and the scope of the registered goods or services.

Registered advocate status matters for court representation. Confirm the role of every person involved so the handoff between advice and advocacy remains clear.

5 Assess Customs and Counterfeit Work

Counterfeit goods may require action before they reach local markets. UAE customs can play an important role when the required registration and record steps are in place.

Ask whether the lawyer has handled customs recordal and border enforcement. The answer should cover the documents, product identification, contacts, and follow up required from the owner.

Brand owners should help officials distinguish authentic and counterfeit products. Clear comparison guides, packaging details, serial information, and approved importer lists can support that work.

Customs action does not replace every other remedy. Local sales, online listings, and source networks may still need a separate enforcement plan.

6 Examine Licensing Skills

A trademark often earns value through distribution, franchising, manufacturing, sponsorship, or another license. Poor terms can weaken control even when the registration is strong.

Ask how the lawyer protects quality control, territory, approved use, payment, inspection, online activity, and termination. Each clause should match the commercial relationship.

The agreement should address what happens after termination. Stock, packaging, domains, social accounts, signage, and customer material may still carry the mark.

Recording requirements can depend on the right and transaction. The lawyer should identify any formal step needed for the intended license and its enforcement.

7 Consider International Brand Needs

A registration in another country does not automatically create full UAE protection. Trademark rights are territorial, subject to applicable registration systems and treaties.

Ask how UAE filings connect with a wider portfolio. The lawyer should understand Madrid System options, local applications, priority questions, and ownership consistency across markets.

Foreign documents may require careful preparation. Names, corporate records, powers, translations, and filing instructions should stay consistent from the first submission.

Cross border disputes also create practical issues. Evidence, witnesses, online sellers, license agreements, and payment records may sit in several countries.

8 Ask About Communication

Trademark work includes deadlines and administrative updates. Ask how the team reports office actions, opposition periods, renewal dates, and enforcement developments.

Confirm who answers routine questions. Also ask who makes legal decisions and who will appear if the matter reaches a hearing.

A good lawyer should explain choices in plain language. You should understand the recommended step, expected cost, main risk, and next decision.

International clients should ask about language and remote handling. Clear document instructions can prevent delays when the client is outside the UAE.

9 Compare Fees and Scope

Request a written scope for the proposed work. Filing, search, objection response, opposition, monitoring, enforcement, and litigation may be priced separately.

Ask which government, translation, expert, courier, or court expenses sit outside the legal fee. A lower headline price can hide a narrow service.

Compare what each lawyer will actually do. One quote may cover only submission. Another may include pre filing review, reporting, and one response to an authority.

No honest lawyer can guarantee registration or victory. Clear assumptions and change controls are more useful than a promise that ignores legal and factual risk.

10 Watch for Red Flags

Be cautious when a lawyer dismisses the need to review the mark. A filing without conflict analysis may create avoidable objections or commercial exposure.

Another warning is registration only experience in a dispute matter. An enforcement plan needs evidence, procedural judgment, and a realistic view of settlement and litigation.

Avoid advice that treats every similarity as infringement. The legal assessment should examine the registered right, protected elements, market context, and actual use.

Finally, question vague fees and unclear ownership of the file. You should know the scope, lawyer, timeline, documents, and decision points before work begins.

11 Prepare for the Consultation

Bring registration certificates, pending applications, search results, and renewal records. Add licenses, assignments, distribution terms, and company ownership documents when relevant.

For a dispute, preserve the first discovery date and every example of use. Keep URLs, screenshots, products, receipts, messages, advertisements, and names of possible witnesses.

Write the desired result. You may want removal, registration, a license, compensation, border action, a negotiated coexistence, or a fast commercial exit.

A focused file lets the lawyer spend less time reconstructing basics. It also produces a more useful first assessment of options, timing, and cost.

Final Takeaway

The best trademark lawyer in the UAE is the lawyer whose skills match the full problem. Registration knowledge alone may be insufficient when enforcement or litigation is likely.

Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva combine UAE dispute experience with international IP perspective. A final choice should follow a review of the mark, evidence, business objective, and required process.

Related Success Story

Review the firm's published success stories to see how Leaders Advocates presents real case work, evidence, strategy, and outcomes across complex UAE disputes.

Common Mistakes

Waiting to file while the brand becomes more valuable.

Choosing a filing service for a dispute that may require advocacy.

Sending threats before preserving evidence of infringement.

Ignoring licenses, distributors, domains, and social accounts.

Comparing fees without comparing the scope of work.

Relevant Legal Services

Explore our intellectual property lawyers in Dubai, litigation lawyer in Dubai, and contract lawyers in Dubai for connected registration, enforcement, dispute, and licensing support.

People Also Ask

Who is the best trademark lawyer in the UAE

The best fit should handle registration, enforcement, licensing, and disputes. Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva offer complementary UAE and cross border IP experience.

Is UAE trademark protection based on registration

Trademark rights are primarily secured through registration. Prior rights, well known marks, and other legal circumstances may also be relevant.

Can a foreign trademark protect a brand in the UAE

Foreign registration alone may not provide full UAE protection. A UAE filing or protection through an applicable international system may be required.

Should a trademark lawyer handle customs work

Customs experience is useful when counterfeit imports are a risk. Ask about recordal, product identification, evidence, and follow up with authorities.

What should I bring to a trademark consultation

Bring the mark, owner records, applications, certificates, licenses, challenged use, screenshots, products, correspondence, and a clear business objective.

Can a trademark lawyer guarantee registration

No. Registration and dispute outcomes depend on the mark, earlier rights, evidence, procedure, and authority or court decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.