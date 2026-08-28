Learn how to register a trademark in the UAE, including the search, documents, Nice classes, examination, opposition window, timing and fees..

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To register a trademark in the UAE, complete a clearance search, prepare the required documents, file through the Ministry of Economy's online portal, pass examination, clear publication and opposition, and obtain the certificate.

Foreign applicants cannot file directly. They must use a licensed UAE trademark agent and provide a Power of Attorney throughout the process.

Quick Answer

Registration has six steps. First, search for an identical or confusingly similar mark. Second, prepare a representation of the mark, applicant identification or a trade licence, any relevant priority documents, and a Power of Attorney where a foreign applicant files through a licensed UAE trademark agent.

Third, file through the Ministry of Economy's electronic portal under the correct class or classes within the Nice Classification system's 45 categories. Fourth, the Ministry examines the application against the grounds for refusal, usually within one to three months. Fifth, publication opens a 30-day opposition window.

Sixth, where no valid opposition is filed, or an opposition is resolved in the applicant's favour, the Ministry issues a certificate valid for 10 years from the original filing date and renewable indefinitely. A straightforward, unopposed application typically takes 6 to 12 months, with official government fees of roughly AED 3,000 to 6,500 per class filed.

How to Register a Trademark in the UAE Step by Step

Each step protects the application from a different problem, from an earlier conflicting mark to incomplete documents or protection in the wrong class.

Step 1: Run a Clearance Search

Search the Ministry of Economy's records before filing to confirm that the proposed mark is not already registered or too similar to an existing mark in the same class. Skipping this step risks rejection and the loss of filing fees later in the process.

Step 2: Gather the Required Documents

A clear representation of the exact logo, word mark, or design being registered.

Applicant identification, including a valid trade licence for a UAE business.

Identification and a Power of Attorney where a foreign applicant files through a local agent.

Priority documents, where relevant, if priority is claimed from an earlier foreign filing.

Foreign applicants cannot file directly and must use a licensed UAE trademark agent with a Power of Attorney.

Step 3: File Under the Correct Class

Submit the application through the Ministry of Economy's online portal under the relevant class or classes within the Nice Classification system's 45 categories.

Protection in one class does not extend automatically to another. A business that genuinely operates across several categories should file in every relevant class.

Step 4: Ministry Examination

The Ministry examines the application against the absolute grounds for refusal. These include generic or non-distinctive marks, religious symbols, national emblems, and similar restricted categories.

This stage typically takes one to three months.

Step 5: Publication and the 30-Day Opposition Window

If the application clears examination, it is published and third parties have 30 days from publication to file a formal opposition.

Step 6: Certificate Issuance

Where no valid opposition is filed, or an opposition is resolved in the applicant's favour, the Ministry issues the registration certificate. It is valid for 10 years from the original filing date and can be renewed indefinitely.

Timeline and Cost

Clearance search through filing: immediate to a few weeks; search and filing costs vary by agent.

Examination: typically one to three months; included in the government filing fee.

Publication and opposition: a minimum 30-day opposition window; the publication fee is included in the overall cost.

Total for a straightforward, unopposed application: typically 6 to 12 months.

Official government fees: roughly AED 3,000 to AED 6,500 per class filed.

Ready to file a UAE trademark application? A UAE intellectual property lawyer from Leaders Advocates can manage the clearance search, documents, filing, examination, publication, and certificate process.

Common Mistakes

Skipping the clearance search and filing into a rejection or later dispute.

Filing in too few classes and leaving genuine parts of the business unprotected.

Assuming a foreign business can file directly without a licensed UAE trademark agent and Power of Attorney.

Relevant Legal Services

A Trademark Lawyer in Dubai can prepare and file the application. An Intellectual Property Lawyer in Dubai can advise on wider brand protection, while a Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can assist if an opposition or dispute arises.

People Also Ask

Can a foreign company register a UAE trademark directly?

No. A foreign applicant must file through a licensed UAE trademark agent with a Power of Attorney.

How many classes are in the Nice Classification system?

There are 45 categories, and the application should cover every class genuinely relevant to the goods or services.

How long does Ministry examination usually take?

The examination stage typically takes one to three months.

How long is the opposition window?

Third parties have 30 days from publication to file a formal opposition.

How long does UAE trademark registration usually take?

A straightforward, unopposed application typically takes 6 to 12 months from clearance search to certificate.

What are the official UAE trademark fees?

Official government fees generally fall between AED 3,000 and AED 6,500 per class filed.

To register a trademark in the UAE, search first, prepare the documents, file in the correct classes, complete examination and publication, and clear the 30-day opposition period. The resulting certificate lasts 10 years from the filing date and is renewable indefinitely.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.