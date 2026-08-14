Business Partner Using Your Trademark In The UAE: Legal Options Explained

A business partnership can become difficult when one partner starts using the company’s name, logo, trade name, social media identity, packaging, or customer-facing branding without proper authority.

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A business partnership can become difficult when one partner starts using the company’s name, logo, trade name, social media identity, packaging, or customer-facing branding without proper authority.

This issue is especially serious where one partner leaves the business but continues using the brand, opens a competing business under a similar name, keeps control of social media accounts, or claims that the trademark belongs to them personally.

A business partner trademark dispute in the UAE can affect customer trust, sales, investor confidence, and the future of the business. The right legal response will depend on who owns the trademark, what the partnership documents say, and how the mark is currently being used.

Start With the Most Important Question: Who Owns the Trademark?

The first step is not to assume that the company owns the brand simply because the business has used it for years.

The ownership position may depend on:

Who is listed as the registered trademark owner with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism?

Whether the trademark was registered in an individual’s name or the company’s name

What the Memorandum of Association, shareholders’ agreement, partnership agreement, or business transfer documents state

Whether there was a written trademark assignment or licence

Who created and paid for the logo, website, packaging, and marketing materials

Whether one partner registered the trademark without informing the others

The transfer, assignment, pledge or attachment of a registered trademark is provided for in the Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trademarks. The transfer shall not be valid towards third parties until it is registered in the register of trademarks and published in the public according to the applicable procedures.

This means that internal arrangements between partners may not always be enough. Where the business ownership has changed, the trademark position should also be properly reviewed and updated.

When Is a Partner’s Use of the Trademark Unauthorised?

A partner may be acting without authority where they:

Use the trademark after leaving the business.

Continue advertising themselves as an authorised representative.

Use the company logo for a new competing entity.

Open a social media page using the same or confusingly similar name.

Sell goods or services under the old business identity.

Register a similar trademark in their personal name.

Allow another business to use the trademark without consent.

Continue using the mark after a licence or commercial relationship has ended.

Not every dispute will automatically amount to trademark infringement. In some cases, the issue may be a breach of contract, breach of fiduciary obligations, misuse of business assets, unfair competition, or misuse of confidential information.

However, if the trademark is registered and the former partner is using it without permission, the registered owner may have stronger legal options.

Check Whether There Was a Trademark Licence

Many businesses allow a partner, distributor, franchisee, or related company to use the brand without clearly documenting the arrangement.

Under Article 30 of the UAE Trademark Law, the owner may grant one or more persons a licence to use the trademark for all or part of the registered goods or services. Article 31 requires the licence agreement to be in writing and duly notarised.

A proper trademark licence should clearly state:

Who owns the trademark?

Who is permitted to use it?

Which products or services are covered

The territory in which it can be used

The duration of use

Quality control requirements

Whether the licence can be terminated

What happens to signs, packaging, websites, and social media accounts after termination

Article 34 also provides that a licensee cannot assign the licence or grant a sub-licence to another party unless the trademark owner has agreed otherwise.

For business owners, this is important. A former partner cannot simply pass the brand to another person or business because they previously had permission to use it.

Practical Steps Before Starting Legal Action

A trademark dispute should be handled quickly, but carefully. The first stage is usually evidence gathering.

Keep copies of:

Trademark registration certificates

Trade licences and company documents

Partnership agreements and shareholders’ agreements

Emails, WhatsApp messages, and meeting records

Invoices and marketing materials showing use of the mark

Screenshots of websites, social media pages, Google listings, and advertisements

Customer complaints

Records showing financial loss or diverted business

Do not rely only on verbal discussions. In many disputes, the written documents determine whether the other partner had permission to use the mark.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri often highlights that early evidence preservation can make a major difference in commercial brand disputes. Once a former partner changes social media pages, removes advertisements, or transfers digital assets, proving the original misuse may become more difficult.

Legal Options Available in the UAE

1. Send a Formal Legal Notice

A legal notice may require the former partner to stop using the trademark, remove branding from physical and digital platforms, return business materials, and confirm that they will not use a similar name in the future.

The notice should be precise. It should identify the trademark, explain the ownership position, list the unauthorised acts, and give a reasonable deadline for compliance.

In some cases, a firm legal notice can resolve the issue before litigation becomes necessary.

2. Seek Urgent Protective Measures

The trademark owner may also request the Magistrate of Summary Justice at the Civil Court to take precautionary measures if the misuse is continuing and causing immediate damage as per Article 47 of the Trademark Law.

These measures may include:

Recording and describing the infringement

Attaching infringing goods, tools, materials, or proceeds

Preventing goods from entering commercial channels

Preserving evidence connected with the infringement

The court may issue urgent measures without first summoning the other party where delay may cause serious harm or evidence may be lost. The trademark owner must then file the main claim within the period required by law.

3. File a Civil Claim for Compensation

Article 48 allows the trademark owner to bring a civil claim for compensation where damage has resulted from infringement.

Compensation may be claimed for actual loss, lost business opportunities, reputational harm, and other provable financial damage. The final amount will depend on the evidence, including sales records, customer diversion, advertising expenses, and proof of unauthorised use.

4. Consider Criminal Action in Serious Cases

The UAE Trademark Law further provides for criminal sanctions for certain willful acts such as infringement of a registered trademark, the willful use for commercial purposes of a counterfeit or imitated mark, or the use in bad faith of a trademark of another person.

Article 49 provides for imprisonment and/or fines ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million for specified trademark offences.

Criminal action is generally more appropriate where there is clear bad faith, deliberate imitation, counterfeit goods, or serious commercial misuse. It should not be treated as a routine step in every partnership disagreement.

Conclusion

A business partner trademark dispute in the UAE is not only about a logo. It is often connected to ownership, customer relationships, company control, digital assets, and future business opportunities.

Business owners should act quickly, preserve evidence, check the trademark register, review all partnership documents, and avoid allowing informal use of the brand to continue without written terms.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri’s experience in commercial and intellectual property disputes reflects an important practical point: businesses should protect their trademarks before relationships break down, not after the brand has already been misused.

A clear trademark registration, a properly drafted licence, and written exit provisions can prevent many disputes before they become costly court proceedings.

FAQ’s

1. Can a business partner use my trademark without my permission?

Not necessarily. Whether a business partner can use a trademark depends on the ownership of the trademark, the terms of any partnership, shareholder, licensing, or distribution agreement, and the rights granted under UAE law. Unauthorized use may give rise to legal action.

2. What should I do if my business partner continues using my trademark after the partnership ends?

You should review the relevant agreements and the trademark registration to determine your legal rights. Depending on the circumstances, you may be able to demand that the unauthorized use stops and pursue legal remedies for infringement or damages.

3. How can I prove ownership of a trademark in the UAE?

Trademark ownership is generally established through registration with the relevant UAE authorities. Supporting evidence such as registration certificates, licensing agreements, commercial contracts, invoices, and evidence of use may also be important in resolving disputes.

4. Can I take legal action if my partner registered the trademark in bad faith?

Yes. If there is evidence that a trademark was registered or used in bad faith, legal remedies may be available under UAE law. The appropriate course of action depends on the facts of the dispute, the registration history, and the contractual relationship between the parties.

5. What remedies are available in a trademark dispute between business partners?

Depending on the circumstances, remedies may include injunctions to stop unauthorized use, cancellation or transfer of trademark rights where legally justified, compensation for financial losses, enforcement of contractual obligations, and negotiated settlements or court proceedings.

6. Why should I seek legal advice for a trademark dispute with a business partner?

Trademark disputes can involve complex issues of intellectual property, commercial law, and contractual rights. Early legal advice can help protect your brand, preserve evidence, assess the strength of your claim, and determine the most effective strategy for resolving the dispute while safeguarding your business interests.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.