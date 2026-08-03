Gaza Strip Extends Waiver Of Late Trade Mark Renewal Fees

The Registrar of Trade Marks in the Gaza Strip has extended the waiver of late renewal fees for trade marks whose registrations expired between 7 October 2023 and 11 August 2026.

Under the latest administrative circular, eligible trade mark owners may renew their registrations without paying late renewal fees, provided the renewal application is filed by 11 August 2026. Renewal applications filed after this date will be subject to the applicable late renewal fees.

Why this matters

The extension provides brand owners with an important opportunity to maintain their trade mark rights in the Gaza Strip without incurring additional official fees.

While the Registrar has not provided an official explanation for the extension, it comes against the backdrop of the ongoing situation in Gaza and the practical challenges it continues to present. Businesses may encounter disruption to banking services, with many financial institutions no longer operating, as well as difficulties transferring funds due to enhanced financial scrutiny and compliance requirements. These circumstances can make it more difficult to complete renewal formalities and may also affect the processing of applications as the deadline approaches.

Businesses with trade mark portfolios covering the Gaza Strip should review their registrations to identify any renewals falling within the eligible period and ensure applications are submitted well before 11 August 2026. Filing early will help preserve trade mark rights, avoid additional late renewal fees and minimise the risk of delays.