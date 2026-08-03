ARTICLE
3 August 2026

Gaza Strip Extends Waiver Of Late Trade Mark Renewal Fees

R
Rouse

Contributor

Rouse logo
Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting.
Explore Firm Details
The Registrar of Trade Marks in the Gaza Strip has extended the waiver of late renewal fees for trade marks whose registrations expired between 7 October 2023 and 11 August 2026. This extension provides brand owners with a critical window to maintain their intellectual property rights without incurring additional costs, though practical challenges including banking disruptions and enhanced financial scrutiny may complicate the renewal process.
United Arab Emirates Intellectual Property
Mona Saleh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Mona Saleh’s articles from Rouse are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in United Arab Emirates
Rouse are most popular:
  • within Technology, Government, Public Sector, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

The Registrar of Trade Marks in the Gaza Strip has extended the waiver of late renewal fees for trade marks whose registrations expired between 7 October 2023 and 11 August 2026.

Under the latest administrative circular, eligible trade mark owners may renew their registrations without paying late renewal fees, provided the renewal application is filed by 11 August 2026. Renewal applications filed after this date will be subject to the applicable late renewal fees.

Why this matters

The extension provides brand owners with an important opportunity to maintain their trade mark rights in the Gaza Strip without incurring additional official fees.

While the Registrar has not provided an official explanation for the extension, it comes against the backdrop of the ongoing situation in Gaza and the practical challenges it continues to present. Businesses may encounter disruption to banking services, with many financial institutions no longer operating, as well as difficulties transferring funds due to enhanced financial scrutiny and compliance requirements. These circumstances can make it more difficult to complete renewal formalities and may also affect the processing of applications as the deadline approaches.

Businesses with trade mark portfolios covering the Gaza Strip should review their registrations to identify any renewals falling within the eligible period and ensure applications are submitted well before 11 August 2026. Filing early will help preserve trade mark rights, avoid additional late renewal fees and minimise the risk of delays.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mona Saleh
Mona Saleh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More