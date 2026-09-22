Cheers! UAE Opens The Door To Trade Mark Registration For Alcoholic Beverages

For the first time applications for trade marks in Class 33, covering alcoholic beverages, are available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The change also means that beer, which falls in Class 32, can now be included in applications.

Previously, filings for alcohol brands were restricted as a matter of public policy, meaning rights holders often resorted to alternative filing strategies such as covering soft drinks and light beverages in Class 32 as a workaround.

The change brings the UAE further in-line with the NICE Classification and provides brand owners across the beverages and hospitality industries with access to greater protection for key alcohol brands and products.

It is understood that existing marks covering Class 32 will remain unchanged by this development. For flagship alcohol brands and key product names, brand owners may now wish to file directly in Class 32 to cover beer or in Class 33 to cover other alcoholic beverages as appropriate

In any case, these changes will likely result in an increase in new filings in the UAE. It may be prudent to establish watching services for Class 32 and 33 filings specifically during this time, as the influx may increase the possibility of conflicting marks being published.

In making these changes the UAE joins Qatar, which implemented similar changes in February 2026. In other countries in the wider Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) area however, filings in Class 33, and Class 32 for beer, may continue to remain restricted.

For further advice relating to this change, or to discuss a trade mark portfolio in the UAE or wider GCC, please contact your regular Boult representative.