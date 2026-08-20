UAE Rolls Out New Music Licensing Fees For Businesses Starting December 2026

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has introduced a new licensing framework requiring businesses that play music commercially to obtain annual licenses and pay fees starting December 2026. This system aligns the UAE with international copyright standards and affects a wide range of establishments from restaurants and hotels to radio stations and airlines, with fees structured based on venue type, size, and usage.

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A New Framework for Commercial Music Use

The UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism has recently issued a new framework that requires businesses that play music commercially to obtain a license and pay a fee for it annually. This was announced through the Collective Management in Music Guide, and it was formalized under Ministerial Resolution No. 136 of 2026. The new system will be effective starting 1 December 2026, and it basically brings the UAE in line with other international standards that are already applied in markets like the US, UK and Australia.

This framework is part of the UAE’s wider intellectual property structure, and it operates under Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Neighbouring Rights.

Who Does This Affect?

The new fees will apply to a wide range of establishments and platforms that use copyrighted music as part of their commercial activity. These include:

Restaurants, cafes, and entertainment venues (including ones offering DJ services)

Hotels and floating hotels

Shopping malls and retail outlets

Fitness centres and gyms

Airlines that offer in-flight entertainment

Radio and television stations

Concerts and live events

Important: Personal Streaming Subscriptions Don’t Cover Commercial Use

One of the main clarifications in the guide is that a personal subscription to a music streaming service does not, by itself, give a business the legal right to play that music publicly to its customers. Personal listening rights are legally different from the right to publicly perform or communicate music in a commercial setting, a distinction that’s already recognised in more mature copyright jurisdictions, but it’s newly codified here in the UAE.

How Are the Fees Structured?

Fees are calculated on a sliding scale depending on the type of establishment, its size (seating capacity, floor area, or number of rooms), and for broadcasters, on annual income. Some examples below:

Restaurants and cafes: starting at AED 1,500/year for up to 50 seats, going up to AED 4,800 for 101-200 seats, with an extra AED 20 per seat above 200 (capped at AED 6,000)

Venues with DJ services or live entertainment: higher tiers starting at AED 2,500, capped at AED 8,000

Retail shops and commercial complexes: from AED 1,700/year (up to 300 sqm), scaling up to a max of AED 20,000

Shopping malls: starting at AED 625 for common areas, capped at AED 50,000/year

Fitness centres: from AED 1,700/year, capped at AED 6,000

Hotels: AED 50 per room (1-2 star) up to AED 150 per room (4-5 star), capped at AED 25,000

Radio stations: 1% of annual income (general), 3% (music-focused)

TV channels: 1% (general programming), 0.25% (news), minimum AED 1,700

Airlines: AED 5,000 to AED 45,000 depending on seat coverage

Licenses are valid for one year and can be renewed.

Who’s Collecting the Fees?

Two Ministry-authorised bodies will be handling the collection and distribution: the Emirates Music Rights Association (EMRA) and Music Nation. These organisations will issue the licenses, collect fees, and distribute royalties to rights holders like composers, lyricists, performers, musicians, producers, and publishers, depending on which rights are involved.

10% of the total fees collected will go towards a newly established Cultural Support Fund for Music, which is jointly overseen by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, and it will support Emirati musicians through production, training and international promotion.

Who’s Exempt?

The guide exempts a few categories from the licensing requirement, such as:

Educational and academic institutions

Government entities

National occasions

Personal, non-commercial celebrations

The Ministry has also reserved the right to add further exemptions later on through separate decisions.

What This Means for Businesses

Operators across hospitality, retail and entertainment should start reviewing their current music usage now, whether it’s through streaming platforms, in-house sound systems, or live performances, ahead of the December 2026 deadline. Since licensing is tied to Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021, businesses that keep playing copyrighted music commercially without the required license after the effective date could face exposure under the UAE’s copyright enforcement regime.

Some voices in the hospitality industry have raised concerns about the timing of the rollout given the broader sector headwinds, though the Ministry has framed the initiative as part of a wider push to strengthen the UAE’s creative economy and align its copyright governance with international norms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.