UAE’s New Accelerated Patent Grant Programme: A Game Changer For Patent Applicants Or A Misunderstood Fast Track?

The United Arab Emirates has introduced an Accelerated Patent Grant Programme in cooperation with international patent offices, including the USPTO. While the programme aims to streamline patent examination by leveraging foreign office findings, applicants must understand that it does not automatically expedite examination timelines—a distinction that requires careful strategic consideration when pursuing patent protection in the UAE.

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The United Arab Emirates continues to strengthen its position as a regional hub for innovation, technology and intellectual property protection. As part of this ongoing development, the UAE Ministry of Economy has introduced the Accelerated Patent Grant (APG) Programme, alongside enhanced cooperation with international patent offices, including the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The programme was formalised through a Joint Statement of Intent signed on 20 July 2025 between the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and the USPTO during the 66th Assemblies of the Member States of WIPO in Geneva. The cooperation framework aims to improve patent grant efficiency by enabling the UAE Patent Office to consider positive examination results issued by the USPTO for corresponding UAE patent applications, subject to UAE legal and procedural requirements.

The introduction of the APG Programme represents an important development in the UAE patent landscape. However, given its name, applicants may understandably assume that an APG request automatically places an application into an expedited examination process. The current Guidelines issued by the UAE Patent Office clarify that this is not the case.

The APG Programme introduces a different form of acceleration: reducing duplication in substantive examination by allowing the UAE Patent Office to rely on certain findings from a cooperating foreign patent office, while maintaining compliance with UAE patent law.

APG and Express Examination: Two Different Routes

A key distinction must be drawn between an Accelerated Patent Grant request and an Express Examination request.

Under the Guidelines for Accelerated Patent Grant issued by the UAE Patent Office, an APG request is submitted through the Ministry of Economy’s procedure for declaring grant in a foreign office and is available for eligible UAE-related patent applications examined by a cooperating foreign patent office, including the USPTO.

However, an APG request does not place an application into an expedited examination queue.

The Patent Office has clarified that applications submitted under the APG Programme continue to be processed in the normal examination track. Where an applicant wishes to obtain priority examination, a separate Express Examination request must be filed in accordance with Article 14 of Federal Law No. 11 of 2021 and Article 38 of Regulation No. 6 of 2022, together with payment of the applicable official fee.

Express Examination operates differently by placing the application into a separate examination queue.

How Does APG Accelerate the Grant Process?

The value of the APG Programme lies in streamlining the substantive examination process.

For eligible applications, the UAE Patent Office may rely on the positive examination outcome issued by the cooperating foreign patent office, meaning that the UAE examiner will not reconsider certain patentability aspects, specifically novelty and inventive step, where the requirements of the programme are satisfied.

The application must nevertheless continue to comply with all other requirements under UAE Industrial Property Law. This includes applicable formal requirements and other substantive legal requirements that remain within the scope of UAE examination.

Accordingly, while an APG request does not advance an application’s position in the examination queue, it may reduce the overall processing time after examination begins by avoiding duplication of assessment on novelty and inventive step.

UAE–USPTO Cooperation: Supporting International Patent Strategies

The APG Programme forms part of broader cooperation between the UAE and international patent offices. In particular, the UAE and the USPTO have established a framework allowing the UAE Patent Office to consider positive examination results issued by the USPTO for corresponding UAE patent applications, subject to compliance with UAE legal requirements.

This cooperation is particularly relevant for applicants pursuing a U.S.-first patent filing strategy and subsequently seeking protection in the UAE.

For innovators and businesses operating in sectors where speed to market is critical—including artificial intelligence, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, clean energy and advanced technologies—the ability to leverage previous examination work can provide greater predictability and efficiency in obtaining patent protection.

Strategic Considerations for Applicants

Applicants should consider the APG Programme as part of a wider patent prosecution strategy.

Where an applicant has an eligible corresponding foreign application with a positive examination outcome, an APG request may assist in reducing examination duplication. Where obtaining examination at the earliest possible stage is commercially important, applicants may consider combining an APG request with Express Examination, where applicable.

This distinction is important for businesses managing investment timelines, licensing discussions, technology commercialisation plans or enforcement strategies.

United Trademark & Patent Services [UTPS] Firm Among Early Users of the APG Framework

As one of the first patent practices in the region to engage with the newly introduced APG framework, UTPS filed an APG request on behalf of the Applicant during the programme’s early implementation phase and successfully obtained the first examination report, which contained only minor amendment requirements [non substantial] before the Patent Office could proceed with the grant of the application.

This early experience has provided practical insight into the operation of the new procedure and its interaction with existing UAE examination mechanisms. As the programme continues to develop through administrative practice, applicants will benefit from advice that reflects both the published Guidelines and practical experience with the UAE Patent Office’s evolving approach.

A Positive Development in the UAE Patent Landscape

The APG Programme represents another important step in the UAE’s continued efforts to modernise its intellectual property system and create an innovation-friendly environment.

While APG should not currently be understood as a replacement for Express Examination or as a mechanism that automatically prioritises examination, it introduces an important efficiency measure by enabling reliance on prior examination work from cooperating patent offices.

As the UAE patent system continues to evolve, initiatives such as APG demonstrate the country’s commitment to creating a more efficient, internationally connected and commercially responsive framework for protecting innovation.

For further guidance on how this development may impact your patent strategy, contact us at patents@unitedtm.com. Our team remains committed to supporting inventors, businesses, and IP stakeholders navigating the evolving intellectual property landscape across the UAE, the wider Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.