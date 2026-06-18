Celebrating Another Year Of Recognition In IAM Patent 1000 (2026)

United Trademark & Patent Services is pleased to announce its continued recognition in the IAM Patent 1000, one of the world’s leading guides to patent professionals and firms. The firm has been ranked consistently for many years, reflecting its longstanding commitment to delivering high-quality patent prosecution, transactions, litigation, and strategic intellectual property services across the Middle East and South Asia.

Pakistan

United Trademark & Patent Services has once again been recognised as a Highly Recommended Firm in Pakistan. IAM Patent 1000 describes the firm as a “stronghold in the IP arena within Pakistan,” highlighting its ability to combine deep technical understanding with a strong command of patent law. The guide further notes the team’s meticulous drafting, efficient case management, and close collaboration with clients and inventors to protect innovation while supporting broader commercial objectives.

The ranking also recognises the firm’s exceptional leadership bench, including Hasan Irfan Khan and Yawar Irfan Khan, with Yasser Mahmood being an integral part of the team. Together, they bring decades of experience spanning patent prosecution, litigation, portfolio management, enforcement, and strategic advisory work for multinational corporations and regional businesses. Their collective expertise continues to reinforce the firm’s reputation as a trusted adviser for complex and high-value patent matters.

United Arab Emirates

In the United Arab Emirates, United Trademark & Patent Services has been recognized as a leading firm in Prosecution, Transactions and Litigation, reflecting the breadth and strength of its patent practice.

IAM Patent 1000 highlights the firm’s robust and strategically driven approach, noting its combination of legal acumen and advanced technical expertise. The guide recognises the team’s ability to deliver industry-specific counsel across a wide range of sectors while maintaining strong capabilities in patent enforcement, defence, dispute resolution, and commercial transactions.

The publication also recognises Maria Farrukh Irfan Khan, Nevin Jacob Koshy, and Essam A. Khaleq for their contributions to the firm’s success. Their combined experience in patent protection, prosecution, enforcement, portfolio management, litigation, and cross-border intellectual property strategy continues to support clients throughout the UAE, GCC, and wider region.

We are grateful to our clients, colleagues, and associates for their continued trust and support. These rankings are a testament to the dedication of our team and our ongoing commitment to helping innovators protect and maximise the value of their intellectual property assets.