Class 33 Opens In The UAE: What Wine And Spirits Brand Owners Should Do Now

The UAE Trademark Office has begun accepting national trademark applications for alcoholic beverages in class 33 of the Nice Classification, marking a significant shift in intellectual property protection for wines, spirits, and liqueurs. This development closes a longstanding gap that has shaped filing strategies for wine and spirits producers in the region for many years. Brand owners now face both new opportunities for direct protection and emerging risks from potential bad-faith filings by third parties

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Since September 15, 2026, the UAE Trademark Office, part of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, has been accepting national applications covering goods in class 33 of the Nice Classification: alcoholic beverages, except beer.

For the first time, wines, sparkling wines, spirits, liqueurs and aperitifs can obtain direct trademark protection in the country. UAE trademarks can also now be registered for "beer" in class 32, without the restrictions applied in the past. For wine and spirits producers, this closes a gap that has shaped UAE filing strategies for many years.

What has changed

Until now, class 33 was excluded on public policy grounds: owners of trademarks covering wines and alcoholic beverages have had to rely on indirect forms of protection, such as non-alcoholic beverages in class 32 or bar and restaurant services in class 43.

The result was coverage that did not match the goods actually traded. This complicated enforcement against identical or similar marks used on alcoholic products, and left registrations for goods never sold (or for services never provided) exposed to the risk of revocation for non-use.

The change stems from a shift in the local Office's practice; the Trademark Law itself has not been amended. New applications will follow the ordinary administrative procedure that applies to other national trademarks: examination of the application, publication and grant of registration, for a ten-year term.

What has not changed

A UAE trademark registration covering wines and alcoholic beverages does not authorise the import, distribution, advertising or sale of alcohol: these activities remain subject to licensing by the individual Emirates. For example, sales are permitted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while Sharjah maintains its ban.

Restrictions on alcohol advertising, which now extend to online content, also remain in force. Trademark strategy and regulatory compliance therefore need to be planned together.

The risk not to be underestimated

The opening of a class that has been forbidden for so long creates room for bad-faith filings by third parties seeking to exploit gaps in local protection: well-known trademarks that are protected in Europe and other key markets, but not yet in the UAE for class 33, are the most exposed.

Our recommendations

Review your portfolio. Identify which marks should be considered for new filings in the UAE, starting with house marks, flagship labels and brands planned for the region. Carry out clearance searches before filing. The searches should cover class 33 as well as related goods and services in classes 32 and 43. Define a protection strategy. Choose between national filings and the international trademark system (the Madrid System), depending on the existing portfolio and the timing required. Consider a watch service. Extend an existing watch service to the UAE, or set up a dedicated one, so that conflicting applications can be identified and opposed in good time.

Conclusion

For Italian and European producers, the UAE is a premium market for wine and spirits, driven by tourism and hospitality. The opening of class 33 finally allows those brands to be protected for what they are, and those who act early will be best placed to secure their names.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.