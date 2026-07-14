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Copyright infringement can be stressful for creators, businesses, influencers, publishers, software developers, photographers, designers, and media professionals. In the UAE, creative work is valuable, and the law gives protection to authors and copyright owners when their work is copied, used, published, distributed, modified, or commercially exploited without permission.

When people look for the best law firm for copyright infringement cases in the UAE, they are not usually looking for a title. They want a legal team that understands intellectual property, evidence, urgent action, commercial loss, and the practical steps needed to stop misuse of protected work.

What Does Copyright Protect in the UAE?

Copyright in the UAE is mainly regulated by Federal Decree-Law No. 38 of 2021 on Copyright and Neighboring Rights, which came into force on 2 January 2022. The law protects literary, artistic, scientific, and creative works, including books, articles, photographs, videos, music, designs, software, lectures, drawings, maps, architectural works, and other original works.

In simple terms, copyright protects the expression of an idea, not just the idea itself. For example, a business concept may not always be protected as copyright, but the written content, design, video, code, or artwork created from that concept may be protected if it meets the legal requirements.

What Counts as Copyright Infringement?

Copyright infringement may happen when someone uses protected work without the owner’s approval. This may include:

Copying website content, social media posts, photographs, artwork, videos, music, course materials, brand materials, software, or written publications.

Distributing or selling someone else’s work without their permission.

Commercial use of copyright work without a licence

Editing, adapting or translating protected work without authority;

Uploading protected content online without consent.

Using another person’s creative work in advertisements, campaigns, presentations, or business materials.

In the UAE, copyright disputes can arise in both personal and commercial settings. A small online misuse can sometimes become a serious legal issue if it affects reputation, business revenue, ownership rights, or public distribution.

Why Choosing the Right Law Firm Matters

A strong copyright infringement case isn’t just about claiming someone copied your work. The legal team needs to establish ownership, determine the infringing act, gather evidence, calculate damages, and determine the appropriate course of action.

The best law firm for copyright infringement cases in the UAE should be able to assist with:

Reviewing whether the work is legally protected.

Checking ownership, authorship, assignment, licensing, or employment-related rights.

Digital preservation of evidence from websites, social media, email, invoices, contracts, and other digital records

Sending legal notices to stop infringement.

Negotiating settlements or licensing arrangements where appropriate.

Filing civil claims for damages.

An assessment of the relevance of criminal or administrative procedures in serious cases.

Coordinating with relevant UAE authorities where registration, complaint, or enforcement steps are required.

Copyright disputes are often time-sensitive. If copied content is still online or being commercially used, early action can help reduce damage.

What Should Expats and Residents Know?

Many expats and residents in the UAE create content, run businesses, sell online, work in media, manage brands, or develop digital products. They may assume that copyright protection only applies to large companies, but this is not correct. Individuals, freelancers, influencers, authors, designers, consultants, photographers, software developers, and small business owners may also have copyright rights.

However, ownership can sometimes be complicated. For example, if a work was created by an employee, freelancer, agency, or contractor, the answer may depend on the contract, scope of work, payment terms, and any assignment of rights. This is why it is important to review written agreements before making or defending a copyright claim.

How a Copyright Lawyer Reviews a Case

A practical copyright lawyer will usually begin by asking a few important questions:

Who created the work?

When was the work created?

Is there proof of creation or publication?

Was the work registered or recorded?

Was permission ever given to the other party?

Is there a written agreement, license, invoice, or assignment?

How was the work copied or used?

Did the infringement cause financial loss or reputational harm?

The answers help determine the strength of the case and the possible remedies. In many situations, the first step may be a formal legal notice demanding that the infringing party stop using the work, remove it, disclose profits, pay compensation, or enter into a settlement.

Possible Remedies in Copyright Infringement Cases

Depending on the facts, copyright owners may seek removal of the infringing material, compensation, account of profits, injunction-style relief, seizure of infringing copies, or other measures available under the UAE law. The law also provides for the procedures relating to copyright registration, licensing, collective management, and grievances before the relevant committee in certain decisions of the Ministry.

The right remedy depends on the nature of the work, the type of infringement, the evidence available, and the urgency of the harm.

Qualities of the Best Law Firm for Copyright Infringement Cases UAE

The best choice is usually a firm that combines legal knowledge with practical dispute strategy. Copyright cases often involve both legal and technical details, especially where digital content, software, online platforms, advertising material, or social media evidence is involved.

What to expect from a reliable copyright disputes team:

Legal evaluation before filing a claim.

Strong evidence review.

Knowledge of procedures in the UAE courts.

Understanding of intellectual property and commercial disputes.

Ability to act quickly where online misuse is ongoing.

Balanced advice on litigation, settlement, and enforcement.

Professional communication in both simple and legal terms.

This is especially important for expats who may be unfamiliar with UAE procedures and need clear guidance from the beginning.

Mrs. Awatif Al Khouri has extensive experience before the UAE courts and a pragmatic approach to complex disputes. She handles legal matters, focusing on providing value through in-depth case analysis, strict adherence to procedure, and a clear strategy to protect clients’ rights under the UAE law.

Conclusion

The best law firm dealing with copyright infringement cases in the UAE is not the one that promises fast results. It is the one who understands the work, verifies ownership, preserves evidence, determines the correct legal route and acts with precision.

For anyone dealing with copyright infringement, whether it be an individual or a company, guidance from experienced UAE advocates can make a huge difference.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.