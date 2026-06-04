Simplifying Your Logo Without Refiling: Safe Strategy Or Hidden Risk In The GCC?

Most brands do not stay the same forever. At some point, logos become cleaner, simpler and more modern. Borders disappear. Symbols are reduced. Words once presented inside elaborate designs begin appearing alone on packaging, websites and social media.

From a trade mark perspective, an interesting question starts to emerge: At what point does a “simplified” logo stop being the same trade mark?

A practical example: when design elements disappear

Imagine a company registers the mark . Years later, the rectangle and grey background quietly disappear and the company simply uses MONA SALEH as a brand on storefronts, products and advertising.

Commercially, this may feel like a natural evolution. Legally, however, the position may not always be as straightforward.

GCC context: assumptions vs reality

Across the Gulf Cooperation Council (“GCC”, which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE) many businesses assume that once a logo is registered, small visual changes will automatically remain protected. In practice, the answer may depend on several factors, including:

how distinctive the original logo was

whether the removed element played a role in securing registration

how consumers perceive the updated version

how courts and trade mark offices assess similarity and use

Although the GCC Trade Mark Law provides a broadly harmonised framework adopted by the GCC member states other than the UAE, each country continues to apply its own local practices and procedures, and outcomes can therefore vary between jurisdictions and between cases. For example, the UAE applies its own trade mark law under Federal Decree-Law No. 36 of 2021 on Trade Marks. While the law is broadly aligned in principle with the GCC Trade Mark Law framework adopted across most GCC member states, it is a separate national law with its own provisions, implementing regulations, administrative procedures, etc.

Composite marks: why “small” elements can matter

This becomes particularly interesting with composite marks. A composite mark is not simply a word. It is the combination of all elements together; wording, stylisation, shapes, colours or graphic features.

Sometimes, a minor element may actually contribute to the distinctiveness of the mark or help distinguish it from earlier registrations. And that raises another question: If that minor, yet distinctive element disappears in use, is the remaining element still the same trade mark, or has the identity of the mark changed?

Some may argue that consumers focus mainly on the dominant wording and would continue associating both versions with the same source given the shared wording. Others may argue that the registration protected the mark as a whole, not individual words or elements separated from the original presentation.

The answer is rarely absolute.

Enforcement vs registration: different risk points

From an enforcement perspective, courts in GCC jurisdictions may look at the overall commercial impression, market recognition and evidence of how the mark is actually used.

From a registration perspective, however, the simplified version may be examined as a completely separate mark. Without the additional design elements, the mark may suddenly appear less distinctive or more similar to earlier registered rights.

This issue can become even more sensitive where the mark consists of:

short words

stylised initials

single letters

commonly used terms

Non-use vulnerability: how much variation is acceptable?

The discussion also becomes relevant in the context of non-use vulnerability.

Across GCC countries, trade marks may become vulnerable to cancellation if they are not used for a continuous period of five years. But what happens when the registered version is not used exactly as filed? How much variation is acceptable before authorities consider the mark no longer genuinely used in its registered form?

There is no fixed formula.

In some cases, simplified use may be considered a natural evolution of the mark that does not alter the distinctive character of the mark as registered, as in the MONA SALEH example above. In other cases, removing a particular distinctive feature may raise questions as to whether the mark being used is materially different from the mark registered.

Well-known marks: helpful, but not a substitute for strategy

Well-known trade marks add another layer to the discussion. Well-known status and market recognition may help bridge the gap between different versions of a logo. Consumers may instantly recognise both forms as belonging to the same business.

But should reputation alone be relied upon where registration strategy could avoid uncertainty altogether? That is where trade mark strategy becomes less about technical filing and more about commercial foresight.

Final considerations for brand owners

Some businesses choose to file every major variation of their brand identity. Others rely on existing composite registrations and view simplified use as a continuation of the same mark.

Neither approach is automatically right or wrong. The more interesting question may be this:

does your current trade mark portfolio still reflect the brand as it is currently perceived in the market?

And perhaps more importantly: If a trade mark dispute arises tomorrow, would the version you are using now be the version your registration clearly protects?