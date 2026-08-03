UAE’s Locarno Agreement Accession Marks A Milestone For Industrial Design Protection

The United Arab Emirates has officially acceded to the Locarno Agreement Establishing an International Classification for Industrial Designs, with the Agreement set to enter into force on 6 October 2026.

By adopting the internationally recognized Locarno Classification, the UAE will use a standardized system for classifying industrial designs that is already applied by many jurisdictions worldwide. This brings several benefits, including:

Greater consistency in the examination and administration of design applications.

Easier identification and comparison of registered designs across participating jurisdictions.

Improved efficiency for applicants, IP professionals, and intellectual property offices through the use of a common classification framework.

Enhanced harmonization with international design protection practices, making it easier for businesses seeking protection in multiple markets.

The UAE’s accession to the Locarno Agreement reflects its strong collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), under the leadership of Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO, in advancing international IP cooperation and harmonized protection standards. Under the leadership of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the UAE has continued to introduce forward-looking IP initiatives that strengthen confidence among innovators, designers, and investors while reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and the creative economy.

As the UAE continues to strengthen its industrial design protection framework, UTMPS is well positioned to assist businesses, designers, and rights holders with securing and managing design protection in the UAE, helping them navigate local requirements while aligning their IP strategies with international best practices.