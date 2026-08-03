ARTICLE
3 August 2026

UAE’s Locarno Agreement Accession Marks A Milestone For Industrial Design Protection

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United Trademark and Patent Services was founded in 1949 and has worked its way up to attain the position as one of the leading firms specializing in Intellectual Property Law in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, where we maintain our own offices. The Firm specializes in Intellectual Property filings, prosecution and litigation, licensing, distributorship agreements, franchising, transfer of technology, anti-counterfeiting and litigation. We take pride in having more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies on our firm’s portfolio.
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The United Arab Emirates has officially joined the Locarno Agreement, adopting an internationally recognized classification system for industrial designs that will enhance consistency, efficiency, and harmonization with global IP protection practices. This strategic move, effective October 2026, positions the UAE as a stronger hub for innovation and creative economy while simplifying design protection for businesses operating across multiple markets.
United Arab Emirates Intellectual Property
Nevin Koshy
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The United Arab Emirates has officially acceded to the Locarno Agreement Establishing an International Classification for Industrial Designs, with the Agreement set to enter into force on 6 October 2026.

By adopting the internationally recognized Locarno Classification, the UAE will use a standardized system for classifying industrial designs that is already applied by many jurisdictions worldwide. This brings several benefits, including:

  • Greater consistency in the examination and administration of design applications.
  • Easier identification and comparison of registered designs across participating jurisdictions.
  • Improved efficiency for applicants, IP professionals, and intellectual property offices through the use of a common classification framework.
  • Enhanced harmonization with international design protection practices, making it easier for businesses seeking protection in multiple markets.

The UAE’s accession to the Locarno Agreement reflects its strong collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), under the leadership of Daren Tang, Director General of WIPO, in advancing international IP cooperation and harmonized protection standards. Under the leadership of H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and H.E. Dr. Abdulrahman Hassan Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for Intellectual Property Rights Sector at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the UAE has continued to introduce forward-looking IP initiatives that strengthen confidence among innovators, designers, and investors while reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for innovation and the creative economy. 

As the UAE continues to strengthen its industrial design protection framework, UTMPS is well positioned to assist businesses, designers, and rights holders with securing and managing design protection in the UAE, helping them navigate local requirements while aligning their IP strategies with international best practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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