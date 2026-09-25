Iraq Introduces New Requirements For Patent And Industrial Design Annuity Filings

The Registrar of Patents and Industrial Designs in Baghdad has recently introduced stricter procedural requirements for the filing of patent and industrial design annuity applications in Iraq. The updated procedures address the agent handling the annuity, Power of Attorney (PoA) requirements, applicable fees, and renewal compliance.

Under the new procedure, annuity applications should be filed through the IP agent who originally filed the relevant patent or industrial design application.

Where a rights holder appoints a different IP agent to handle the annuity, a fully legalised Power of Attorney containing the required boycott declaration must be submitted. An additional fee of IQD 100,000 will apply for the submission and recordal of the PoA by the newly appointed agent.

The legalised PoA may be submitted within 30 days from the filing date of the annuity application. However, the annuity fee cannot be paid until the required PoA has been duly submitted. Rights holders should therefore ensure that the necessary documentation is prepared promptly to avoid delays in completing the renewal process.

The Directorate has also indicated that it will conduct year-end reviews of registered patents and industrial designs to assess compliance with renewal requirements. Rights for which the required renewal action has not been properly completed may be identified for cancellation.

What Should Rights Holders Do?

Patent and industrial design owners with portfolios in Iraq should review upcoming annuity deadlines and confirm that filings are being handled through the appropriate agent. Where a change of agent is required, the necessary legalised PoA should be arranged in sufficient time to complete the annuity process.

Rights holders should also review the renewal status of their existing Iraqi patents and industrial designs ahead of the year-end compliance review.

UTMPS assists clients with patent and industrial design protection, renewals and portfolio management in Iraq and across the wider Middle East. For further information or assistance with annuity requirements in Iraq, please contact our team.