ARTICLE
25 September 2026

Iraq Introduces New Requirements For Patent And Industrial Design Annuity Filings

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United Trademark & Patent Services

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United Trademark and Patent Services was founded in 1949 and has worked its way up to attain the position as one of the leading firms specializing in Intellectual Property Law in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, where we maintain our own offices. The Firm specializes in Intellectual Property filings, prosecution and litigation, licensing, distributorship agreements, franchising, transfer of technology, anti-counterfeiting and litigation. We take pride in having more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies on our firm’s portfolio.
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The Registrar of Patents and Industrial Designs in Baghdad has implemented stricter procedural requirements for patent and industrial design annuity filings, introducing new rules for agent appointments, Power of Attorney submissions, and compliance reviews. Rights holders must now navigate additional documentation requirements and fees when changing IP agents, while facing potential cancellation of rights that fail to meet renewal standards during year-end compliance assessments.
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The Registrar of Patents and Industrial Designs in Baghdad has recently introduced stricter procedural requirements for the filing of patent and industrial design annuity applications in Iraq. The updated procedures address the agent handling the annuity, Power of Attorney (PoA) requirements, applicable fees, and renewal compliance.

Under the new procedure, annuity applications should be filed through the IP agent who originally filed the relevant patent or industrial design application.

Where a rights holder appoints a different IP agent to handle the annuity, a fully legalised Power of Attorney containing the required boycott declaration must be submitted. An additional fee of IQD 100,000 will apply for the submission and recordal of the PoA by the newly appointed agent.

The legalised PoA may be submitted within 30 days from the filing date of the annuity application. However, the annuity fee cannot be paid until the required PoA has been duly submitted. Rights holders should therefore ensure that the necessary documentation is prepared promptly to avoid delays in completing the renewal process.

The Directorate has also indicated that it will conduct year-end reviews of registered patents and industrial designs to assess compliance with renewal requirements. Rights for which the required renewal action has not been properly completed may be identified for cancellation.

What Should Rights Holders Do?

Patent and industrial design owners with portfolios in Iraq should review upcoming annuity deadlines and confirm that filings are being handled through the appropriate agent. Where a change of agent is required, the necessary legalised PoA should be arranged in sufficient time to complete the annuity process.

Rights holders should also review the renewal status of their existing Iraqi patents and industrial designs ahead of the year-end compliance review.

UTMPS assists clients with patent and industrial design protection, renewals and portfolio management in Iraq and across the wider Middle East. For further information or assistance with annuity requirements in Iraq, please contact our team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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