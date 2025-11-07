ARTICLE
7 November 2025

The ₦72M Win: How Our ₦800k Due Diligence Fee Saved A Client From Catastrophe

CL
Charis Legal Practice

Contributor

Charis Legal Practice logo

At Charis Legal Practice, our mission is simple yet profound: to provide exceptional legal services that empower our clients and safeguard their interests.

With a focus on understanding your unique challenges and objectives, we strive to deliver practical solutions that exceed your expectations and contribute to your success.

Explore Firm Details
For the first seven years of my 17-year career, I was a litigation lawyer. I saw, firsthand, the financial and emotional devastation clients faced when a real estate deal collapsed.
Nigeria Real Estate and Construction
Tosin Omotosho
Charis Legal Practice are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law and Privacy topic(s)
  • in Nigeria
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries

For the first seven years of my 17-year career, I was a litigation lawyer. I saw, firsthand, the financial and emotional devastation clients faced when a real estate deal collapsed.

I watched families lose their life savings over a single overlooked clause or a fraudulent title document.

That experience is why Charis Legal Practice exists. We are proactive, not reactive. We are structured to stop the fight before it ever begins.

Recently, we had a perfect example.

The "Perfect" Deal

A client in the diaspora, Mr. Badmus, engaged us to conduct due diligence on a ₦72 Million property.

On the surface, the deal looked perfect. It was in a good location. The seller was a registered company. The seller presented all the "necessary" documents: a C of O, a Deed of Assignment, and a Survey Plan. It looked legit.

The client engaged us "just to be double sure."

The Fatal Flaw (The ₦72M Risk)

An ordinary, cheap search would have simply confirmed that the C of O was registered.

Our African Excellence Award-Winning process, however, is a meticulous investigation designed to look beyond the surface.

Here is the shocker our system uncovered:

Despite all the official documents, the seller; the registered company had no authority to sell. They did not legally own the property and therefore could not pass a valid title.

If our client had proceeded, the consequences would have been catastrophic: The real, legal owner could (and eventually would) show up, demanding the client vacate the property.

The client would be forced to pay for the house a second time or lose the asset entirely. The client would have lost their entire ₦72 Million capital and faced years of expensive litigation; a battle they could not win against the true legal owner.

The Real Meaning of "Proactive Law"

We advised Mr. Badmus to walk away immediately. This was a massive win. The client's ₦800,000 investment in our Due Diligence Mastery Package was the cheapest insurance policy they ever bought.

It saved them ₦72 Million in lost capital, plus years of devastating legal fees and emotional distress.

This is the standard of our firm. We don't just check boxes; we find the fatal flaws before they cost you your legacy.

Don't gamble your capital on assumptions. If you are ready to secure your next acquisition with an award-winning process that protects your assets, the first step is a strategic conversation.

Book a Strategic Legal Advisory Session (₦100k) using the link here.

#ProactiveLaw #DueDiligence #RealEstateNigeria #ScamProof #CharisLegalPractice #AwardWinning

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tosin Omotosho
Tosin Omotosho
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More