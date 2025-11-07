The ₦72M Win: How Our ₦800k Due Diligence Fee Saved A Client From Catastrophe

- within Corporate/Commercial Law and Privacy topic(s)
For the first seven years of my 17-year career, I was a litigation lawyer. I saw, firsthand, the financial and emotional devastation clients faced when a real estate deal collapsed.
I watched families lose their life savings over a single overlooked clause or a fraudulent title document.
That experience is why Charis Legal Practice exists. We are proactive, not reactive. We are structured to stop the fight before it ever begins.
Recently, we had a perfect example.
The "Perfect" Deal
A client in the diaspora, Mr. Badmus, engaged us to conduct due diligence on a ₦72 Million property.
On the surface, the deal looked perfect. It was in a good location. The seller was a registered company. The seller presented all the "necessary" documents: a C of O, a Deed of Assignment, and a Survey Plan. It looked legit.
The client engaged us "just to be double sure."
The Fatal Flaw (The ₦72M Risk)
An ordinary, cheap search would have simply confirmed that the C of O was registered.
Our African Excellence Award-Winning process, however, is a meticulous investigation designed to look beyond the surface.
Here is the shocker our system uncovered:
Despite all the official documents, the seller; the registered company had no authority to sell. They did not legally own the property and therefore could not pass a valid title.
If our client had proceeded, the consequences would have been catastrophic: The real, legal owner could (and eventually would) show up, demanding the client vacate the property.
The client would be forced to pay for the house a second time or lose the asset entirely. The client would have lost their entire ₦72 Million capital and faced years of expensive litigation; a battle they could not win against the true legal owner.
The Real Meaning of "Proactive Law"
We advised Mr. Badmus to walk away immediately. This was a massive win. The client's ₦800,000 investment in our Due Diligence Mastery Package was the cheapest insurance policy they ever bought.
It saved them ₦72 Million in lost capital, plus years of devastating legal fees and emotional distress.
This is the standard of our firm. We don't just check boxes; we find the fatal flaws before they cost you your legacy.
Don't gamble your capital on assumptions. If you are ready to secure your next acquisition with an award-winning process that protects your assets, the first step is a strategic conversation.
Book a Strategic Legal Advisory Session (₦100k)
