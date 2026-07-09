New Provisions For REPSE: Fewer Requirements And Faster Response Times

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare has published new simplification measures for REPSE registration procedures in Mexico, significantly reducing administrative burdens and processing times for companies providing specialized services. These changes consolidate multiple procedures into a single process, eliminate certain documentation requirements, and cut resolution times by up to 75% for smaller companies.

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Dear clients and friends,

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (Secretaría del Trabajo y Previsión Social) has published in the Official Gazette (Diario Oficial de la Federación) the Agreement establishing simplification measures for procedures before the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, for procedures related to the Registry of Specialized Service Providers or Specialized Works (REPSE).

These changes aim to reduce administrative burdens, streamline the processing of applications, and facilitate compliance for companies providing specialized services.

Key changes include:

The procedures for registration, renewal, and cancellation have been consolidated into a single process called the “Registry of Specialized Service Providers or Specialized Works (REPSE),” with the following modalities: (a) Registration, (b) Update, and (c) Cancellation.

The requirement to submit proof of address has been eliminated for all applicants.

Individuals and legal entities with up to ten employees may complete the procedure by submitting only:

Online application form.

Taxpayer Registration Certificate (RFC) (for individuals), or

Articles of incorporation and current corporate purpose (for legal entities).

For companies with more than ten employees, several requirements remain in place, including official identification, power of attorney, payroll records, employer registration with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), and the SUA (Sistema Único de Autodeterminación) Quota Determination Certificate; however, the obligation to submit proof of address has also been eliminated.

Resolution times have also been significantly reduced:

Companies with up to ten employees:

Previously: 20 business days.

Now: 5 business days.

Companies with more than ten employees:Previously: 20 business days.

• Now: 15 business days.

These amendments represent a valuable opportunity for companies to obtain, update, or maintain their REPSE registration more efficiently and with reduced documentation requirements.

However, it remains essential to ensure that corporate, labor, and tax documentation is fully up to date, as compliance with all requirements continues to be critical to maintain authorization and avoid observations from the authorities.

At EC RUBIO, we offer extensive experience in labor compliance and REPSE matters. Our services include:Assessment of eligibility for REPSE registration.

Assessment of eligibility for REPSE registration.

Processing of registrations, updates, and cancellations.

Review of corporate and labor documentation.]

Assistance with requests from the Ministry of Labor (STPS)].

Support during verification and inspection procedures.

At EC Rubio, we regularly advise companies on REPSE compliance and on managing the risks associated with this regulatory framework.

We remain at your disposal to review your specific situation and assist in ensuring timely compliance with these obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.