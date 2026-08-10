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10 August 2026

Equal Pay Law Requires Report To Ministry Of Labor By August 31

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Companies with 100 or more employees in Brazil face an August 31 deadline to submit supplementary remuneration and salary criteria information to the Ministry of Labor and Employment. This sixth edition of the Equal Pay legislation reporting requirement will result in public disclosure of wage data in September, with significant penalties for non-compliance.
Brazil Employment and HR
Bruna De Cesare and Carolina Laszlo
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Companies with 100 or more employees must submit, by August 31, the supplementary information on remuneration and salary criteria to the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE), through the “Portal Emprega Brasil”. This is the 6th edition of the report established by the Equal Pay legislation (Law No. 14,611/23).

The reports are expected to be made available by the MTE on the “Portal Emprega Brasil” as of September 20 and, once released, must be disclosed by companies on their social media channels, websites, and/or in a visible location that is easily accessible to employees and the general public.

Failure to comply with the disclosure obligation may result in administrative fine corresponding to 3% of the employer’s payroll, capped at 100 minimum wages, without prejudice to any other applicable sanctions in cases of wage discrimination and unequal remuneration criteria between women and men.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Bruna De Cesare
Bruna De Cesare
Photo of Carolina Laszlo
Carolina Laszlo
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