World Cup Fever Meets Workplace Wellness: Why Letting Employees Watch Brazil Play Might Be A Smart HR Strategy

As Brazil's new psychosocial risk regulations take effect, employers face a unique opportunity during the 2026 World Cup. Could allowing employees to watch matches actually help companies comply with workplace...

With more than 1,800 labor and employment attorneys in offices around the world, Littler provides workplace solutions that are local, everywhere. Our diverse team and proprietary technology foster a culture that celebrates original thinking, delivering groundbreaking innovation that prepares employers for what’s happening today, and what’s likely to happen tomorrow

Article Insights

Littler Mendelson are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

Every four years, something magical happens: productivity in Brazilian workplaces dips ever so slightly, breakrooms get louder, yellow and green colors are everywhere, and suddenly everyone knows what “extra time” means. Yes—the World Cup is back!

And if Brazil is playing, let’s be honest: the pull is even stronger. After all, Brazil is the (only!) five-time World Cup champion.

But what if allowing employees to step away, gather, and watch Brazil’s games isn’t a productivity loss—but a strategic HR win?

For organizations operating in—or managing teams connected to—Brazil, the answer is increasingly yes, especially in light of Brazil’s new legal requirements around psychosocial risk.

Workplace stress and burnout are not fringe concerns—they are widespread and expensive. Burnout is not just a wellness issue; it is a productivity, retention, and cost issue. Critically, it is increasingly becoming a compliance issue as well.

Brazil has recently raised the bar for employers.

Under updates to Regulatory Standard No. 1 (NR-1):

Employers must map psychosocial risk factors in the workplace, including excessive pressure to meet deadlines, overtime work, lack of support, insufficient time off, harassment, and other conditions that may contribute to burnout, anxiety, and depression.

Employers must implement measures to eliminate or minimize these risks.

Enforcement of the updated psychosocial regulations began on May 26, 2026.

So… What Does This Have to Do with Brazil and the World Cup?

Quite a lot, actually.

One of the key principles behind NR-1 is simple:

Employers must actively reduce workplace stressors and promote a healthier organizational environment.

Now consider what happens during a Brazil World Cup match:

Employees are emotionally invested

Groups naturally gather and connect

The experience creates shared excitement (and yes, sometimes shared heartbreak)

From a psychosocial risk perspective, allowing employees to watch key matches can:

Reduce stress—even if only briefly

Improve morale and sense of belonging

Strengthen social connections

Signal organizational support

Shows headquarters understands local culture

This is a subtle but powerful compliance strategy. Often, the most effective HR initiatives don’t feel like formal programs at all. A manager saying, “Go ahead—don’t miss this one. We can pick this up later,” can go a long way.

So, for the next few weeks, perhaps it’s worth leaning into the moment and embracing the passion that comes with it.

Because when Brazil takes the field, sometimes the best thing HR can do… is not try to compete with the game.

GO BRAZIL!!!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.