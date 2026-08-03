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3 August 2026

Substantively Speaking: ICE Narrows The Margin For I-9 Errors

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ICE has dramatically expanded the definition of substantive I-9 violations, reclassifying dozens of previously correctable errors into penalty-triggering offenses with fines ranging from $288 to $2,861 per form. What were once routine omissions that could be fixed during an inspection now carry significant financial consequences, fundamentally reshaping employer compliance obligations and enforcement risk in the current regulatory climate.
Puerto Rico Employment and HR
Michael E. Durham,Sarah J. Hawk, and Tejas Shah
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ICE released guidance in March 2026 significantly expanding the categories of “substantive” I-9 violations that would trigger financial penalties of approximately $288-$2,861 per form. ICE reclassified numerous errors previously treated as “technical” and correctable to “substantive.” Under prior enforcement norms, many routine omissions could be corrected during an inspection without penalty; that margin has now narrowed substantially. An April 2026 follow-up further targets electronic I-9 system failures, including audit-trail gaps and noncompliant e-signature protocols.

Some examples of technical errors that now treated as substantive include:missing employee date of birth, signature date, or USCIS/alien number in Section 1; incomplete attestation or preparer/translator information; failure to record the first day of employment or to date Section 2; incomplete List A/B/C document information; failure to record a rehire date or properly complete reverification; use of the Spanish-language form outside Puerto Rico; use of remote verification without E-Verify enrollment; failure to check the remote-review box; and noncompliant electronic I-9 systems or audit-trail issues.

Barnes & Thornburg’s recommendations are: Employers should conduct a comprehensive internal I-9 audit with a documented corrective action plan; train HR personnel and authorized representatives on the new substantive versus technical classification; standardize onboarding and verification procedures across all locations; and treat I-9 compliance as elevated ongoing risk-management priority given the current enforcement climate. 

For more information, please refer to the prior Barnes & Thornburg webinar: Immigration and Global Mobility Series: Immigration Quietly Reclassifies I-9 Violations, Raising Employer Risk.

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Michael E. Durham
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Sarah J. Hawk
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Tejas Shah
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