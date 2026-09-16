Outsourced Accounting: How To Comply With Law 526 In Panama

The enactment of Law 526 of 2026 in Panama introduces strict obligations for companies that are part of multinational groups and earn passive income from foreign sources. With entry into force set for fiscal year 2027, organizations that fall behind face a 15% tax rate on their net taxable foreign-source income if they fail to demonstrate a genuine operational presence within national territory. Given this regulatory landscape, delegating accounting and labor administration to qualified local providers is no longer merely an efficiency option, it has become a pillar of legal compliance.

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The key strategy to comply with economic substance, profitably and without risk.

The enactment of Law 526 of 2026 in Panama introduces strict obligations for companies that are part of multinational groups and earn passive income from foreign sources. With entry into force set for fiscal year 2027, organizations that fall behind face a 15% tax rate on their net taxable foreign-source income if they fail to demonstrate a genuine operational presence within national territory.

Given this regulatory landscape, delegating accounting and labor administration to qualified local providers is no longer merely an efficiency option, it has become a pillar of legal compliance.

The New Standard Under Law 526 and the Role of Outsourcing

To preserve the benefits of Panama’s historic principle of tax territoriality, covered entities must reliably demonstrate to the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) three local operational conditions:

Suitable human resources: qualified personnel, duly hired and compensated within the country.

qualified personnel, duly hired and compensated within the country. Adequate physical facilities: real, functional office space proportional to their activity.

real, functional office space proportional to their activity. Local operating expenses: genuine costs and investments incurred in Panama for asset management.

Law 526 of 2026 itself contemplates outsourcing as an option for these core activities under Article 707-G. The law allows companies to hire an external provider to take on these tasks, provided that the third party performs the services strictly within the Republic of Panama and under the supervision and control of the contracting entity.

Benefits of Outsourcing Under the New Tax Regime

Outsourcing accounting management and local payroll delivers direct solutions to the upcoming regulatory demands:

1. Immediate evidence of human resources and infrastructure

Hiring in-house accounting and payroll staff requires complex recruitment processes and high fixed office costs. By opting for outsourcing, the entity legally absorbs the provider’s qualified resources and infrastructure for substance purposes.

2. Robust, traceable documentary support

Compliance with the law is not merely declarative; it requires documentation that can withstand government audits. Outsourcing firms provide relevant information, formal invoicing for local services, accounting reports under current standards, and payroll deliverables that constitute irrefutable proof of operating expenses and genuine human involvement on Panamanian soil.

3. Mitigation of disqualification risk

Guidance from the Panamanian Institute of Tax Professionals (INSPAT) has emphasized the importance of managing transparent, supervised outsourcing arrangements. An experienced provider closes administrative control gaps, preventing the MEF from classifying the subsidiary as a “non-qualified entity” and revoking its foreign-source income tax exemption.

4. Flexibility and financial efficiency

Structuring minimal operations to comply with the Law 526 economic substance requirements can be financially unviable for certain holding or wealth management companies. Outsourcing converts burdensome fixed costs into fully deductible variable operating expenses, proportional to the size and type of the company’s assets.

A Call for Immediate Action

The transition period before the start of fiscal year 2027 is a critical preparation window. Multinational corporations with a presence in Panama should conduct preventive internal audits, clarify the origin of their passive income, and formalize partnerships with strategic accounting and payroll outsourcing providers. Inaction will not only damage the entity’s reputation but will directly affect overall financial performance through the imposition of the 15% withholding tax.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.