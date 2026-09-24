IMSS: Digitalization Of The Employer Identification Card

Through a press release issued by the Incorporation and Collection Directorate of the Mexican Social Security Institute (Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social or “IMSS”), the IMSS announced that, as of September 10, 2026, the Employer Identification Card (Tarjeta de Identificación Patronal or “TIP”) will no longer be issued in physical format and will operate under a digital scheme. The Digital TIP will replace the physical Employer Card and will be available through the IMSS Mailbox (Buzón IMSS) using the employer’s e-signature (e.firma).

Up to three authorized individuals may be designated for each Employer Registration. The IMSS will validate the identity of such individuals in its systems, as well as the validity of the TIP, when they appear before the IMSS Administrative Subdelegations. This will provide greater certainty and traceability for all procedures carried out before the Institute.

To ensure continuity of their employer-related activities, companies should keep the information of the individuals authorized under the TIP up to date and verify that their IMSS Mailbox and e-signature remain valid. This review is particularly important for companies with multiple Employer Registrations, given the number of authorized individuals whose information may need to be updated.

We recommend that companies take the following measures in advance of the new scheme coming into effect:

Confirm that the IMSS Mailbox is enabled.

Verify that the e-signature remains valid.

Review the individuals currently authorized under each Employer Registration.

Keep the information of the individuals who will be authorized under the new digital scheme up to date.

Inform the Human Resources, Payroll and/or Legal/Social Security departments of this change.

Although the digitalization of the TIP will simplify interactions with the IMSS and reduce administrative burdens, companies’ immediate priority should be to ensure that the information of their authorized individuals is up to date before September 10, 2026, in order to avoid disruptions in employer-related procedures carried out before the IMSS Subdelegations.