ARTICLE
24 June 2026

Companies With REPSE Registration: Obligations (January–April 2026)

EC Rubio

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EC Rubio
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Companies registered in Mexico's REPSE (Registry of Specialized Service Providers) face critical compliance deadlines for the first four-month period of 2026. Understanding the mandatory reporting requirements to IMSS and INFONAVIT, along with the potential consequences of non-compliance, is essential for maintaining valid registration and avoiding tax exposure.
Mexico Employment and HR
Alma Oviedo,Luis Carlos Nicolás Castillo,César Iván Holguín Córdova
+15 Authors

This alert is relevant to companies holding a valid registration in the Registry of Specialized Service Providers or Specialized Works (REPSE).

The reporting period for the first four-month period of 2026 is currently open, making it advisable to review compliance with these obligations in a timely manner to mitigate operational and tax risks.

Reports must be filed before the following authorities:

  • ICSOE (Mexican Social Security Institute)
  • SISUB (National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute)

within the following mandatory deadline:

From May 1 to May 17, 2026

These obligations arise from the regulatory framework governing subcontracting under Mexican labor law, as well as from the guidelines issued by IMSS and INFONAVIT regarding REPSE registration and the submission of periodic ICSOE and SISUB reports.

In practice, it is advisable to complete these filings in advance, as institutional platforms may experience congestion or intermittent failures as the deadline approaches.Failure to comply may result in, among others, the following consequences:

  • Suspension or cancellation of the REPSE registration.
  • Tax exposure for clients, including risks to income tax deductibility and VAT crediting.
  • Increased exposure during audits or reviews due to inconsistencies in the reported information.

Additionally, companies that engage specialized service providers should verify that their REPSE-registered contractors are complying with these obligations, as non-compliance may trigger liability risks and affect the tax treatment of such arrangements.

At EC Rubio, we regularly advise companies on REPSE compliance and on managing the risks associated with this regulatory framework.

We remain at your disposal to review your specific situation and assist in ensuring timely compliance with these obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Alma Oviedo
Alma Oviedo
Photo of Luis Carlos Nicolás Castillo
Luis Carlos Nicolás Castillo
Photo of Ana María Becerra-Sánchez
Ana María Becerra-Sánchez
Photo of César Iván Holguín Córdova
César Iván Holguín Córdova
Photo of Eduardo Cortés
Eduardo Cortés
Photo of Isaac Corral-Manjarrez
Isaac Corral-Manjarrez
Photo of Javier Canseco-Malloy
Javier Canseco-Malloy
Photo of Perla Arreola-Carbajal
Perla Arreola-Carbajal
Photo of Raúl Lara-Maiz
Raúl Lara-Maiz
Photo of Roberto Alvarez-Malo-Taboada
Roberto Alvarez-Malo-Taboada
Photo of Antonio Flores-Suñer
Antonio Flores-Suñer
Photo of Elisa Cortés
Elisa Cortés
Photo of Maribel Rangel Liébano
Maribel Rangel Liébano
Photo of Reynold Gonzalez-Villarreal
Reynold Gonzalez-Villarreal
Photo of Adriana Gómez Torres
Adriana Gómez Torres
Photo of Iván Arriaga
Iván Arriaga
Photo of María Fernanda Rangel Hernández
María Fernanda Rangel Hernández
Photo of Misael Granados
Misael Granados
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