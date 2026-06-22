Reform Proposal For The Reduction Of Working Hours

Dear clients and friends,

On May 1, 2026, the decree amending and adding to, several provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) regarding the reduction of working hours was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Key points of the amendment include:

Gradual reduction of the workweek to 40 hours, starting January 1 of the corresponding year, as follow:

Year Weekly Working Hours 2026 48 (No change) 2027 46 2028 44 2029 42 2030 40

The maximum duration of the regular workweek will be 40 hours.

Daily working hours: up to 8 hours (day shift), 7 hours (night shift), and 7.5 hours (mixed shift).

Overtime may be required under extraordinary circumstances, paid at 100% above the regular hourly rate. Overtime may not exceed 12 hours per week, distributed as up to 4 hours per day, on a maximum of 4 days per week (increasing the current limit from 9 to 12 weekly hours).

Any overtime beyond 12 hours per week may not exceed 4 additional hours, and must be paid at 200% above the regular hourly rate.

The sum of regular and overtime hours may never exceed 12 hours per day.

Gradual increase of maximum overtime hours, starting January 1 of the corresponding year, as follows:

Year Maximum Weekly Overtime Hours 2026 9 (No change) 2027 9 (No change) 2028 10 2029 11 2030 12

Employers will be required to electronically record each employee’s working hours, including start and end times, and provide such records to the authorities upon request.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare will issue general provisions determining the scope and exceptions to the aforementioned obligation.

Companies will need to review and adjust their work processes in accordance with the terms of any Reform that might be approved, enacted and published regarding the reduction of working hours.

We remain at your disposal for any questions or comments regarding this matter.