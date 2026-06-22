ARTICLE
22 June 2026

Reform Proposal For The Reduction Of Working Hours

EC Rubio

Contributor

EC Rubio
Explore Firm Details
Mexico's Federal Labor Law has been amended to gradually reduce the standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours by 2030, with the first reduction taking effect in 2027. The decree introduces new overtime limits, electronic time-tracking requirements, and adjusted daily working hour maximums across different shift types. Employers must prepare to adapt their operational processes and compliance systems to accommodate these phased changes over the next four years.
Mexico Employment and HR
Elisa Cortés,Perla Arreola-Carbajal,Alma Oviedo
+15 Authors

Dear clients and friends,

On May 1, 2026, the decree amending and adding to, several provisions of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) regarding the reduction of working hours was published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Key points of the amendment include:

  • Gradual reduction of the workweek to 40 hours, starting January 1 of the corresponding year, as follow:
Year Weekly Working Hours
2026 48 (No change)
2027 46
2028 44
2029 42
2030 40
  • The maximum duration of the regular workweek will be 40 hours.
  • Daily working hours: up to 8 hours (day shift), 7 hours (night shift), and 7.5 hours (mixed shift).
  • Overtime may be required under extraordinary circumstances, paid at 100% above the regular hourly rate. Overtime may not exceed 12 hours per week, distributed as up to 4 hours per day, on a maximum of 4 days per week (increasing the current limit from 9 to 12 weekly hours).
  • Any overtime beyond 12 hours per week may not exceed 4 additional hours, and must be paid at 200% above the regular hourly rate.
  • The sum of regular and overtime hours may never exceed 12 hours per day.
  • Gradual increase of maximum overtime hours, starting January 1 of the corresponding year, as follows:
Year Maximum Weekly Overtime Hours
2026 9 (No change)
2027 9 (No change)
2028 10
2029 11
2030 12
  • Employers will be required to electronically record each employee’s working hours, including start and end times, and provide such records to the authorities upon request.
  • The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare will issue general provisions determining the scope and exceptions to the aforementioned obligation.

Companies will need to review and adjust their work processes in accordance with the terms of any Reform that might be approved, enacted and published regarding the reduction of working hours.

We remain at your disposal for any questions or comments regarding this matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Elisa Cortés
Elisa Cortés
Photo of Perla Arreola-Carbajal
Perla Arreola-Carbajal
Photo of Ana María Becerra-Sánchez
Ana María Becerra-Sánchez
Photo of Alma Oviedo
Alma Oviedo
Photo of César Iván Holguín Córdova
César Iván Holguín Córdova
Photo of Eduardo Cortés
Eduardo Cortés
Photo of Isaac Corral-Manjarrez
Isaac Corral-Manjarrez
Photo of Javier Canseco-Malloy
Javier Canseco-Malloy
Photo of Raúl Lara-Maiz
Raúl Lara-Maiz
Photo of Roberto Alvarez-Malo-Taboada
Roberto Alvarez-Malo-Taboada
Photo of Antonio Flores-Suñer
Antonio Flores-Suñer
Photo of Maribel Rangel Liébano
Maribel Rangel Liébano
Photo of Reynold Gonzalez-Villarreal
Reynold Gonzalez-Villarreal
Photo of Adriana Gómez Torres
Adriana Gómez Torres
Photo of Iván Arriaga
Iván Arriaga
Photo of Luis Carlos Nicolás Castillo
Luis Carlos Nicolás Castillo
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María Fernanda Rangel
Photo of Misael Granados
Misael Granados
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