In Session: Succession, Letting & Hiring Revision – Dr. Kurt Xerri X GħSL (Podcast)

Just in time for the 2026 exam season, Ganado In Session is back with another revision-focused episode – this time tailored for fourth-year law students preparing for CVL 4026 – Law of Succession and CVL4028...

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Just in time for the 2026 exam season, Ganado In Session is back with another revision-focused episode – this time tailored for fourth-year law students preparing for CVL 4026 – Law of Succession and CVL4028 – Select Issues in the Law of Letting & Hiring.

In this episode, GħSL’s Academic Officer (2025–2026) Avril Cassar Zammit is joined by Dr. Kurt Xerri for a structured and practical revision session. From the fundamentals of succession law – including testate and intestate succession, reserved portions, and key legal actors – to a guided walkthrough of a past paper and essential exam techniques, this episode is designed to sharpen both your knowledge and application skills.

Whether you’re aiming to master complex problem questions, refine your exam approach, or consolidate key concepts in succession and lease law, this episode is your go-to study companion.

Brought to you in collaboration with GħSL and supported by Ganado Advocates.

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