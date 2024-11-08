Notification: Court Attendance Dress Code And Location

When attending court in Malta, it's essential to present yourself in a manner that reflects respect for the proceedings and the court environment. Appropriate attire not only demonstrates professionalism but also upholds the decorum expected in the courtroom. Below is a guide to help ensure you're dressed suitably for court appearances and have the necessary information on the court's location.

Dress Code for Men

Suit and Tie: A dark-coloured suit with a tie in neutral tones is encouraged.

Shirt: A white or light-coloured shirt works best for a professional look.

Shoes: Dark, polished dress shoes with matching socks are appropriate.

Avoid: Bright ties, sports jackets, jeans, and sneakers.

Dress Code for Women

Business Suit or Dress: A modest, knee-length dress or a suit with either pants or a skirt in dark colours is ideal.

Blouse: If wearing a suit, opt for a simple blouse in a neutral colour.

Shoes: Closed-toe shoes, such as pumps or flats in neutral colours, are preferred.

Avoid: Skirts that are too short, high heels over three inches, bright colours, and flashy accessories.

Court Location

The Malta Law Court – Courts of Justice is located at Republic Street, Valletta. Once you enter, you will find the Reception Desk and you may ask for directions to reach the correct court room.

