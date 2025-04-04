Dilatory Manoeuvres By Lawyers With Fines Of Up To 10,000 Euros. What Does The Industry Say?

In the same programme, lawyer and president of the Bar Association's Superior Council,Paulo de Sá e Cunha, argued that these measures 'are not surprising because they are not innovative'. But 'there is a background that is not good. I would have liked to have seen a lawyer on this working group. Why not? Lawyers are also part of the system. Not only are they not, but the idea that is subliminally conveyed here is that the main concern is to combat delaying manoeuvres. There are many cases where there are none and they are still slow. These are the result of highly publicised cases with protagonists who attract a lot of attention. But we can't confuse a small part with the whole. It's always bad when legislative changes are restricted and exceptions are made for certain cases. Most lawyers don't practise delaying tactics just for the heck of it. This is an idea that distorts the perspective of the issue at hand,' concluded the lawyer.

Originally published February 24 2025

