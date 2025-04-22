Matheson Spring 2025 Horizon Tracker: Legal And Regulatory Developments

The Matheson Spring 2025 Horizon Tracker has been distributed to our clients this week with an "as of" date of 27 March 2025. This edition highlights key legislative and regulatory developments in Ireland and the EU, together with commentary informed by Matheson Insights across our practice areas.

Businesses are currently navigating a unique set of economic and geopolitical circumstances, while also faced with an evolving legal and regulatory landscape shaped by the formation of a new Irish Government and shifting EU priorities. From domestic legislative reforms to EU-wide initiatives aimed at enhancing competitiveness and streamlining regulation, organisations and indeed their boards must remain agile and informed in adapting to these changes.

On the domestic front and following the most recent general election, the new Government has outlined its legislative programme for the year ahead. Among the key initiatives are potential updates in consumer protection and digital finance, strengthening corporate accountability and potential new protections for employees. Additionally, the Government is expected to focus on sustainability and climate-related legislation, aligning with Ireland's commitment under EU Green Deal policies.

Undoubtedly the themes that pervade most legislative and regulatory developments coming from Europe are those of competitiveness and simplification. These themes, originating from the recommendations of the Draghi Report, have resulted in, amongst other action items, the Competitiveness Compass and the Omnibus Simplification Package (considered by our ESG experts in our Corporate section). The Competitiveness Compass, as Ursula von der Leyen has observed, "transforms the excellent recommendations of the Draghi report into a roadmap". Our Financial Services teams have been advising our clients extensively on this roadmap, and the depth of their collective experience on all related matters is evident in their commentary section.

As we publish this tracker, it is the topic of President Trump's trade policy that is dominating headlines. Irish businesses, particularly those exporting to the US are preparing for supply chain disruptions, price fluctuations and restrictions on market access. Matheson is the only Irish law firm with customs and tariffs expertise and we have been helping clients navigate the potential impact of new US and EU tariffs. We reflect on recent developments and give our unique insight into how businesses should prepare for impact here.

As legislative and regulatory initiatives take shape across Ireland and the EU, businesses must remain proactive in monitoring and adapting to these changes. Our team will continue to track developments and provide insights on emerging legal and regulatory risks and opportunities, helping clients to digest and prepare for any developments as far in advance as possible.

The Horizon Tracker includes links to all available primary texts and consultations. It also includes commentary and analysis with further links to additional Matheson Insights and to the Matheson Knowledge Hub.

