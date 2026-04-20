The Legal Profession In The New Era: Technology, Case Reduction, And Professional Responsibility

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Maria Christofi shares her insights on how the legal profession in Cyprus is quietly evolving, driven by changing client needs, market dynamics, and technological innovation. Fewer cases now reach the courts, while AI tools streamline research, document handling, and analysis. However, the essence of lawyering remains human: judgment, professional responsibility, and strategic guidance cannot be replicated by technology.

This shift emphasizes preventive solutions, risk management, and strategic advice over litigation alone. Far from signaling a crisis, the legal profession is currently in an ongoing digital transformation in which expertise, accountability, and thoughtful legal counsel remain paramount, ensuring trust in the justice system and elevating the standard of legal practice.

To read the full article, please visit Phileleftheros and In Business News.